Industry Pro Newsletter: ANNIE Tour Goes Union, Tony Awards Viewership Dip

This week's newsletter delves into notable changes and developments in the theater world, focusing on leadership shifts, financial impacts, and ongoing challenges. We begin with Theatre Communications Group's new co-leadership structure and the exciting news of the "ANNIE" tour's Equity status switch for its holiday performances in New York City. Our Broadway and New York section highlights the Situation Project's fundraising campaign for arts education, a viewership drop for the Tony Awards, and Actors' Equity Association's contract halt amid negotiations. Regionally, we explore the economic boost from Hennepin Theatre's Broadway season and the significant arts funding veto by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis. Internationally, we examine how a $20 million lifeline aims to rejuvenate Sydney's cultural scene.

Employment Opportunity

DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR - White Plains Performing Arts Center

White Plains Performing Arts Center is seeking a creative, energetic, and strategic Manager of Development who will lead the renewal and growth of contributed revenue during this important phase of the organization’s development. The Manager of Development will be an equal member of a small team and will work closely with the Pres. of the Board, trustees, and other part-time and seasonal team members to coordinate and execute fundraising activities.

Industry Trends

American Theatre: TCG Announces Co-Leadership Structure and Turnover in Advocacy Dept.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has introduced a co-leadership structure, naming Teresa Eyring and Adrian Budhu as executive directors. This new structure aims to enhance organizational efficiency and strategic direction. Additionally, the advocacy department is undergoing significant turnover, with new leadership poised to address the evolving needs of the theater community. TCG's commitment to advancing theater remains steadfast amid these changes.

ANNIE Tour Will Switch To Equity Status, Play New York City Over Holiday Season

The national tour of "ANNIE" will switch to Equity status and perform in New York City during the holiday season. This change means that the production will now operate under Actors' Equity Association guidelines, ensuring union benefits for its cast and crew.

Broadway/New York

Exclusive: Situation Project Launches June Fundraising Campaign to Support Arts Education

The Situation Project has launched a June fundraising campaign to support arts education. The initiative aims to raise funds for programs that provide theater experiences to underprivileged students. Donors can contribute online, with all proceeds going towards expanding access to arts education. The campaign highlights the organization's dedication to fostering a love for the arts among young people.

Tony Awards Audience Drops 14% to 3.5 Million Viewers on CBS

The 2024 Tony Awards experienced a 14% drop in viewership, attracting 3.5 million viewers on CBS. Despite the decline, the event remains a significant celebration of theatrical achievements. The awards show is now available for re-watch on Paramount+, allowing fans to catch up on the highlights.

Actors' Equity Association Halts Future Development Contracts In Wake of Stalled Negotiations

Actors' Equity Association has halted future development contracts due to stalled negotiations with the Broadway League. The decision affects new projects that were in the pipeline for development. Equity is advocating for better terms and protections for its members. The pause on contracts will remain in place until an agreement is reached. This move underscores the union's commitment to securing fair working conditions.

Regional

2023-2024 Hennepin Arts Broadway Season Generates Over $68 Million In Economic Impact

The 2023-2024 Broadway season at Hennepin Theatre Trust's venues in Minneapolis has generated over $68 million in economic impact. The season included popular shows such as "Hamilton," "The Lion King," and "Dear Evan Hansen," drawing large audiences and boosting local businesses. 270,000 attendees enjoyed the performances, contributing significantly to the region's economy. The Hennepin Theatre Trust continues to play a vital role in promoting cultural and economic vitality in Minneapolis.

Ron DeSantis Vetoes Nearly All Florida Arts Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed nearly all state arts funding in the latest budget. The cuts affect numerous arts organizations and programs across the state. Advocates are expressing concern over the potential impact on cultural institutions and community initiatives. The vetoes represent a significant reduction in state support for the arts in Florida.

DC Theater Arts: Evan Hoffmann to Step Down as Artistic Director of NextStop Theatre

Evan Hoffmann has announced his resignation as artistic director of NextStop Theatre. Hoffmann, who has been with the company for over a decade, will step down at the end of the current season. His tenure saw numerous successful productions and community engagement initiatives. The theater is beginning a search for his successor to continue its artistic mission.

International

ArtsHub: What a $20 Million Lifeline for Sydney's Cultural Life Buys

Sydney has received a $20 million lifeline to support its cultural life, aimed at revitalizing the city's arts scene post-pandemic. The funding will be allocated to various cultural organizations and projects, enhancing their ability to deliver diverse and accessible arts experiences. This financial boost underscores the importance of the arts in Sydney's recovery and growth. The initiative is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local cultural landscape.

