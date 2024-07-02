The Duplex's Upstairs Theater Set to Reopen This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Time Out has reported that The Duplex’s upstairs theater, which was destroyed by a fire two years ago, will reopen this fall.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre will reopen in mid-October, designed by Shawn Lewis as Ferry’s Landing NYC, a Fire Island–themed immersive space.

A Fire Island–style "tea" party will take place in the space, followed by Rob Gould's original musical Little House on the Ferry six nights a week at 7:30pm. After Gould's show will be Fire Island Follies at 9:30pm, a cabaret variety show that incorporates elements of music, comedy, drag and circus arts. On Thursdays through Saturdays, following Little House on the Ferry and Fire Island Follies, a dance party called Farandole will feature a DJ and go-go performers.

“I’ve wanted this kind of entertainment in our space for the past 30 years," stated Duplex owner Tony DeCicco. "We are so excited to be restoring our cabaret space after such a long and tragic absence."

Ferry's Landing NYC is currently scheduled from October 15 through January 5 at the Duplex (61 Christopher St at Seventh Ave South).

For more information visit: ferryslandingnyc.com/