Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Capitalization Budgets Continue to Increase, Congestion Pricing Goes Into Effect

As 2025 begins, the theater and arts industries are navigating financial shifts and creative innovations. From Broadway's escalating production budgets to Berlinâ€™s significant arts funding cuts, economic pressures are shaping the global cultural landscape. Meanwhile, New York City takes bold steps with congestion pricing, impacting theatergoers and commuters alike. Amid these challenges, artistic resilience shines through â€“ whether in rural arts communities, Hollywoodâ€™s ongoing fight to rebound, or the launch of the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab to nurture new talent. This issue explores how creativity and commerce intersect across the stage and beyond.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications - Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC), a Tony Award-winning, non-profit professional theater in residence at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, seeks a results-oriented, dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications to join our advancement team.

Industry Trends

Cultural Data Project: SMU DataArts Highlights Five Key Findings from 2024 Research

SMU DataArts has released its 2024 research, revealing significant trends in the arts sector. Key findings include the resilience of rural counties in maintaining arts vibrancy through local engagement and unique funding. Despite some progress, people of color, especially Hispanic/Latinx individuals, remain underrepresented in the arts workforce. Additionally, states with lower poverty rates generally rank higher in arts vibrancy, with New York as a notable exception. The report also notes that government and foundation funding have been crucial in sustaining the arts during economic challenges.

Broadway/New York

The $30 Million Musical Trend

Broadway productions are experiencing a surge in budgets, with some musicals now costing up to $30 million to produce. This trend reflects increasing expenses in areas such as talent acquisition, set design, and marketing. While higher budgets can lead to more spectacular productions, they also raise financial risks, making it imperative for shows to achieve significant box office success to be profitable.

NYC Congestion Pricing Officially Begins

New York City has implemented congestion pricing in Manhattan's central business district, charging vehicles entering the area. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and generate revenue for public transportation improvements. Theatergoers and commuters are advised to consider alternative transportation options or account for the additional costs when planning travel into the city.

'TEETH' Creators Discuss Musical's Score

BroadwayWorld's "Notes on a Score" series features Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs, creators of the off-Broadway musical "TEETH." In the interview, they delve into the composition of the show's pivotal number, "Dentata," performed by the protagonist, Dawn. The discussion offers insights into their creative process and the song's significance within the narrative.

Training Broadway's Canine Stars with Bill Berloni

Renowned animal trainer Bill Berloni, of William Berloni Theatrical Animals, shares his expertise in preparing dogs for Broadway performances. With experience in 27 Broadway shows, Berloni discusses his methods and showcases two canine actors from the production "Left on Tenth." The feature provides a behind-the-scenes look at the training and dedication involved in bringing animal characters to life on stage.

New York Public Library Opens Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab

The New York Public Library has inaugurated the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, an immersive environment designed to support emerging theater artists. The lab, located within the Theatre on Film and Tape Archives, aims to foster artistic exploration and innovation. The opening ceremony featured performances and remarks from Harvey Fierstein and the lab's designer, David Rockwell.

RegionalÂ

The New York Times: Hollywood Faces Ongoing Economic Struggles Amid Production Declines

Hollywood continues to face economic challenges, with film production in Los Angeles dropping 5% in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, according to FilmLA. Despite the end of industry strikes, job losses persist, with motion picture and sound recording employment down 15% since May 2023. Many workers, including makeup artists and script supervisors, report reduced opportunities and financial difficulties. The combination of market saturation, pandemic disruptions, and competition from tax-incentivized filming locations outside California contributes to the area's uncertain economic outlook.

International

The Guardian: Cameron Mackintosh Reports Decline in Profits Amid Rising Costs

Prominent West End producer Cameron Mackintosh has reported a decrease in profits for the year ending March 2024, despite increased revenues. The dip is attributed to rising operational costs that have outpaced income. Mackintosh's company manages eight London venues and oversees successful productions like "Les MisÃ©rables," "Mary Poppins," and "Hamilton."

ArtNews: Berlin Proceeds with â‚¬130 Million Cuts to Arts and Culture Budget

The Berlin Senate has approved a â‚¬130 million reduction in funding for arts and culture over the next two years. The cuts are part of a broader effort to address the city's budget deficit but have sparked concern within the cultural sector. Institutions and artists fear the reductions will adversely affect Berlin's vibrant arts scene, known for its diversity and innovation.

December 23, 2024 - NEA Reports On the State of Nonprofits, Tom Viola Honored

December 16, 2024 - BroadwayWorld Awards Voting Open, 9-Show Weeks, and $70M for the Arts in King County

As the year winds down, this weekâ€™s stories reflect a season of change, opportunity, and challenges in the theatre world. From the opening of voting for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards to the rise of effective altruism reshaping holiday giving, we explore how innovation and community engagement continue to shape the arts. Highlights include expanded performance schedules on Broadway, significant regional funding initiatives like King Countyâ€™s Doors Open program, and transitions like Heather Lanzaâ€™s appointment at NextStop Theatre. Meanwhile, stories of financial strain, such as Germanyâ€™s cultural budget cuts and UK theatre downsizing, remind us of the ongoing need for sustainable support in the arts sector.

December 16, 2024 - BroadwayWorld Awards Voting Open, 9-Show Weeks, and $70M for the Arts in King County

As the year winds down, this weekâ€™s stories reflect a season of change, opportunity, and challenges in the theatre world. From the opening of voting for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards to the rise of effective altruism reshaping holiday giving, we explore how innovation and community engagement continue to shape the arts. Highlights include expanded performance schedules on Broadway, significant regional funding initiatives like King Countyâ€™s Doors Open program, and transitions like Heather Lanzaâ€™s appointment at NextStop Theatre. Meanwhile, stories of financial strain, such as Germanyâ€™s cultural budget cuts and UK theatre downsizing, remind us of the ongoing need for sustainable support in the arts sector.

December 9, 2024 - Broadwayâ€™s Jukebox Musical Trend: Financial Boon or Creative Challenge?

Leadership transformations and financial strategies are reshaping the theater world, with new leaders like Alisha Tonsic at TCG and Jan Svendsen Weiss launching ACTivate4Good to drive innovation and social impact. Broadway faces mounting pressures as producers navigate rising costs and favor jukebox musicals over original works to mitigate risks. Regionally, initiatives like BroadwayWorldâ€™s donation database and the reinvention of Cal Shakesâ€™ scene shop demonstrate resilience amid challenges. Internationally, Scotland secures historic arts funding, and the UK grapples with pricing dynamics, balancing accessibility with sustainability. Together, these stories reflect a theater landscape adapting to shifting demands and opportunities.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

