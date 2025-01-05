NYC Congestion Pricing Has Officially Begun

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Congestion pricing in NYC officially goes into effect Sunday, January 5. The new toll structure aims to reduce congestion and air pollution in communities citywide, helping the city achieve its goal of $15 billion in mass transit funding to support the MTA’s current Capital Program.

The original plan, which featured a $15 toll, was supposed to go into effect last year, but was paused by Governor Kathy Hochul prior to the 2024 election. The new toll structure features a 40 percent reduction in all tolls for vehicles entering the City’s Central Business District (CBD).

“As I said from the start, a $15 toll was just too high in this economic climate. That’s why our plan cuts the daytime toll to $9 for cars,” Governor Hochul said in November 2024. “By getting congestion pricing underway and fully supporting the MTA capital plan, we’ll unclog our streets, reduce pollution and deliver better public transit for millions of New Yorkers.”

While prices are currently reduced, Hochul's plan does still expect to increase the $9 toll to $15 by 2031.

CONGESTION PRICING

The toll structure for entering New York City’s CBD (Manhattan below 60th Street) is as follows. Peak hours will be 5am to 9pm Monday through Friday and 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. The remaining hours are considered overnight and off-peak.

Daytime E-ZPass tolls Passenger vehicles (once per day): $9 (peak), $2.25 (off-peak) Motorcycles (once per day): $4.50 (peak), $1.05 (off-peak) Small trucks and non-commuter buses: $14.40 (peak) and $3.60 (off-peak) Large trucks and sightseeing buses: $21.60 (peak) and $5.40 (off-peak)

Tolls by Mail Passenger vehicles (once per day): $13.50 (peak), $3.30 (off-peak) Motorcycles (once per day): $6.75 (peak), $1.65 off-peak) Small trucks and non-commuter buses: $21.60 (peak), $5.40 (off-peak) Large trucks and sightseeing buses: $32.40 (peak), $8.10 (off-peak)

Per-ride fees for all trips to, from, or within the CBD Taxis and black cars: $0.75 App-based for-hire vehicles: $1.50



Some eligible drivers will receive additional discounts, credits, and exemptions, such as a low-income volume discount or a qualified disability exemption.

For more information on congestion pricing, click here.