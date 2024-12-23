Video: Inside the New York Public Library's Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, December 17, the New York Public Library celebrated the opening of the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, designed by Rockwell Group, which supports a diverse range of theater makers by making the Library’s archive even more accessible in a state-of-the-art black box space.

See interviews with Harvey Fierstein, Annaleigh Ashford, David Rockwell, and more, and get an inside look into the Lab. The Theatre Lab opening kicks off the beginning of a yearlong celebration of the Library for the Performing Arts’ 60th anniversary.

"This is an artistic womb of sorts, that David Rockwell designed for people to come, and to find themselves, to work, to discover what they want to do in the arts, in the theatrical arts, be it dance, or music, or theater." Fierstein shared.

David Rockwell stated, "It's a very powerful project to be a part of, and be trusted by the Library, and create something that will used by many other people. It's very emotional."

