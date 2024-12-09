Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s Jukebox Musical Trend: Financial Boon or Creative Challenge?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leadership transformations and financial strategies are reshaping the theater world, with new leaders like Alisha Tonsic at TCG and Jan Svendsen Weiss launching ACTivate4Good to drive innovation and social impact. Broadway faces mounting pressures as producers navigate rising costs and favor jukebox musicals over original works to mitigate risks. Regionally, initiatives like BroadwayWorld’s donation database and the reinvention of Cal Shakes’ scene shop demonstrate resilience amid challenges. Internationally, Scotland secures historic arts funding, and the UK grapples with pricing dynamics, balancing accessibility with sustainability. Together, these stories reflect a theater landscape adapting to shifting demands and opportunities.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Communications - Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation

The next Director of Communications will become an essential team member at this pivotal time in the cultural life of Sarasota, providing leadership in engaging the public – from civic leaders to elected officials, arts patrons to business leaders – in support of this exciting new community treasure. Internationally renowned architect Renzo Piano Building Workshop has been tapped to design this new Florida cultural icon along Sarasota’s unforgettable waterfront.

Industry Trends

American Theatre: TCG Names Alisha Tonsic Co-Leader, Completing Leadership Team

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has appointed Alisha Tonsic as co-executive director, completing its new shared leadership structure alongside Emilya Cachapero and LaTeshia Ellerson. Tonsic, formerly of the Network of Ensemble Theaters, brings extensive experience in nonprofit arts management and collaborative leadership. The trio will guide TCG in a transformative era focused on equity, sustainability, and expanded community engagement. Nataki Garrett, TCG’s board chair, hailed the appointments as a "paradigm shift" for the organization. The innovative leadership approach reflects TCG’s commitment to reshaping the national theatre landscape while supporting long-term industry growth and adaptability.

Jan Svendsen Weiss Launches ACTivate4Good Social Impact and Philanthropy Consulting Agency

Jan Svendsen Weiss, a Tony Award-winning producer, has launched ACTivate4Good, a consulting agency aimed at creating impactful social campaigns. With 30+ years of experience, Weiss seeks to connect brands and nonprofits, emphasizing storytelling to foster community engagement and social change.

Broadway/New York

Jukebox Musicals vs Original Music Musicals- An Analysis

Broadway faces increasing challenges as production costs rise and audiences gravitate toward familiar content, such as jukebox musicals. Since the pandemic, only four new musicals—three based on pre-existing music—have recouped their investments. Producers favor jukebox musicals for their 25%-32% historical recoupment rates, though such shows rarely earn critical acclaim or Tony Awards. Financial pressures, including high licensing fees, complicate investor returns, with only Six offering more than 100% ROI post-recoupment. Despite struggles for original works, history suggests audience behavior resets after major industry shifts, hinting at future opportunities for innovative musicals to thrive once again.

Jason Laks Named New President of the Broadway League

Jason Laks has been appointed president of the Broadway League, succeeding Charlotte St. Martin. Previously COO at Jujamcyn Theaters, Laks brings expertise in theater management and diversity initiatives. He aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the Broadway community.

Adam Siegel Named Executive Director of Second Stage Theater

Adam Siegel will become Executive Director of Second Stage Theater in January 2024. A Tony-winning producer, he succeeds Khady Kamara and will work alongside Artistic Director Carole Rothman to continue developing new, contemporary works.

The United Federation of Teachers Joins Coalition Opposing Casino in Times Square

The UFT has joined a coalition opposing a proposed casino in Times Square. Concerns center on increased congestion and the potential displacement of local businesses. UFT President Michael Mulgrew advocates for preserving the area as a cultural hub.

Regional

BroadwayWorld Launches Giving Tuesday Regional Theatre Donation Database

BroadwayWorld launched a donation database on Giving Tuesday, enabling direct financial support for regional theaters. Aimed at addressing post-pandemic challenges, this tool connects audiences with theaters in need, promoting sustainability for local arts.

MSN: Cal Shakes Scene Shop Thrives Independently After Theater Closure

Following the closure of California Shakespeare Theater in October, the theater’s scene shop restructured as an independent operation, continuing its work on set designs for Bay Area companies. Led by former technical director Steven Schmidt, the shop expanded to full-time, year-round production, with revenue rising from $450,000 in 2022 to $1.4 million in 2024. Partner theaters, including Berkeley Playhouse and ACT, praise its craftsmanship and sustainable practices. The shop facilitates industry collaboration by reusing materials, reducing costs, and enhancing environmental sustainability. This transformation provides stability for former gig workers and boosts the regional theater ecosystem.

International

The Scotsman: Scottish Arts Industry Receives £34m Budget Lifeline

The Scottish Government has allocated an additional £34m to support the country’s arts and culture sector in its latest budget. Creative Scotland will receive £20m to expand its long-term funding program, benefitting more organizations than ever before. This funding includes £4m for cultural heritage groups and £2m for Screen Scotland to boost large-scale productions. Finance Secretary Shona Robison described the commitment as a "record increase," marking significant progress toward a planned £100m funding boost by 2028. The increased investment aims to alleviate financial pressures and foster long-term sustainability for the sector.

The Stage: UK Ticketing Survey 2024: Cheapest Seats Fall as Top Prices Rise by 15%

The Stage’s 2024 survey reports a 15% rise in top-tier UK theater ticket prices, while average cheapest seat prices have fallen. This pricing trend balances premium offerings with accessibility to attract broader audiences.

The Stage: Beyond Ticket Prices: The Battles and Benefits of Regional Theatre

Patrick Gracey discusses challenges in regional UK theaters, including rising costs and limited funding. Initiatives like Pay What You Can and £5 youth programs highlight efforts to ensure affordability and inclusivity while addressing operational challenges.

