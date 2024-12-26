Video: How Bill Berloni Trains the Canine Stars of Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When it comes to working with the furry friends of Broadway, perhaps no one knows more than Bill Berloni of William Berloni Theatrical Animals. Berloni has leant his skills to a whopping 27 Broadway shows and is currently the Head Animal Trainer for Left on Tenth and Gypsy.

"When I'm looking for animal performers, the thing I look for is dogs who can deal with stress- dogs who can sit in the middle of Times Square, hang out, look around, watch the birds and the people," he explained to BroadwayWorld. "Not everyone can be an actor! You've got to have a certain outgoing personality. That's the main component of what I look for in canine animal stars."

Watch in this video as he hangs with two of the doggy stars of Left on Tenth, Nessa and Charlie, and tells us all about how he prepares them for the stage!