ANNIE Tour Will Switch To Equity Status & Play Madison Square Garden Over Holiday Season

In a rare move for the industry, the national touring production of Annie will switch from Non-Equity to equity status this fall. The Non-Equity tour played its final performance last month in Portland, OR.

The Equity tour will also play a five-week engagement at the theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the holiday season - though dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from a change in union status, the tour will retain its creative team. The touring production of Annie is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of Pepper in the Original Broadway production, and has choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin), and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

The design team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin (Pass Over), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Jersey Boys), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis (Disney's Aladdin), hair & wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting, LLC.

The lovable mutt Sandy is once again trained by Tony Award®Honoree William Berloni (ANNIE, A Christmas Story, Legally Blonde), who worked on the original Broadway production and subsequent first-class productions.

ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All three authors received 1977 Tony Awards® for their work.