Industry Pro Newsletter: A 'Radical Reshaping' in Seattle, StrawHat to Suspend Operations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









This week, we have both challenges and opportunities in the theater industry, from financial strains to leadership transitions. Stories include the opening of nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards and the donation from Ken Ludwig to save Hall’s Croft. Financial difficulties are impacting institutions like the University of the Arts and Seattle’s theater scene, prompting a rethinking of models and operations. Leadership changes at TFANA, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and Invisible Theatre reflect a period of transformation, with industry figures considering how to build a more equitable and sustainable future.

This week's newsletter is brought to you by:

The Green Room 42 presents LIFE IN THE AIR: THE MUSIC OF CHRISTOPHER DELAIR the NYC club debut of writer and composer Christopher DeLair on Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 pm. The concert promises a captivating evening featuring songs from Christopher’s visionary new musical, SIGNS OF LIFE which follows the interstellar adventure of a young man on a quest to reconnect with his lost inner child, guided by the mystical Signs of the Zodiac. Also showcased are selections from DeLair's diverse catalog of melodic and witty songs. Music Director Chris Ranney leads the band, all under the direction of James A. Rocco and Billie Wildrick.

Get tickets and more information here.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Finance - Signature Theatre Company

Signature is seeking a Director of Finance who has solid accounting skills as well as analytical and leadership abilities to guide Signature’s financial policy while also being an active partner with the senior leadership team in planning the organization’s future strategy and implementing ongoing operations. The Director of Finance will report to the Executive Director and will lead all financial administration, business planning, and budgeting and advanced working experience with accounting software Financial Edge.

Industry Trends

2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Nominations Now Open

Nominations are open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, recognizing productions with first performances between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. Readers can submit nominations until October 31, 2024. Afterward, editors will review submissions, with voting starting in November and concluding December 31. Winners will be announced in January. This year’s awards have a record number of participating cities across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Europe, and Australia.

Nominate Your Arts Educator for the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award

Nominations are open for the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, organized by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate teachers who have significantly impacted their lives and fostered the next generation of theatre artists. This is an opportunity to highlight remarkable educators. The award recognizes K-12 educators who create transformative experiences through theater education.

StrawHat Auditions to Suspend Operations After Over 40 Years

StrawHat Auditions will suspend operations on October 1, 2024, due to significant industry changes, increased costs, and the lack of a succession plan. Established in 1979, StrawHat held its first auditions in 1980, growing into a major event showcasing hundreds of actors to live entertainment companies. However, shifts in auditioning practices, including the rise of video submissions, have made their business model unsustainable.

Broadway/New York

American Theatre: TFANA Founder Jeffrey Horowitz to Retire in 2025

Jeffrey Horowitz, founder of Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA), will retire on August 31, 2025, after leading the organization for 45 years. Founded in 1979, TFANA is dedicated to Shakespeare and classical plays, alongside contemporary works. Under Horowitz's leadership, TFANA established a permanent home in Brooklyn and built strong ties with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His work has influenced many artists, including John Douglas Thompson and Julie Taymor. A search for Horowitz's successor is underway.

Christopher DeLair Debuts At The Green Room 42 With LIFE IN THE AIR

The concert features Christopher DeLair on keyboard, vocals and bongos and he is joined by featured vocalists Diana Huey, George Dvorsky, Cayman Ilika, Vishal Vaidya, Tara Martinez, Leif Coomer plus Sabrina Shah, Alexa Green, Stavros Koumbaros, Maria Wirries, appear as guest vocalists premiering work from the upcoming reading of the new musical Signs Of Life. On background vocals will be Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell and Chrissy Pardo.

Regional

Artnet: University of the Arts Faces $50 Million Debt Repayment Demand

The recently closed University of the Arts in Philadelphia is facing immediate repayment of a $50 million debt related to a 2017 bond series. After its abrupt closure in June 2024, which left 600 faculty members unemployed, the school has been unable to make payments, prompting legal and financial scrutiny. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is also reviewing the situation. A federal lawsuit has been filed by former faculty and students, alleging breach of contract and fraud.

Quin Gresham Named Artistic Director at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Quin Gresham has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF), making him only the sixth person to hold the role in the theater's 52-year history. Gresham previously served as Artistic Director at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre in Missouri, where he directed over 60 productions. His appointment at ASF marks a new chapter for the company, following the departure of Rick Dildine. Gresham's tenure is expected to begin with the 2025 season.

Seattle Times: Seattle Theater Faces a ‘Radical Reshaping’

Seattle's theater scene faces significant challenges this fall, with companies grappling with financial difficulties, downsizing, and restructuring. Amid this turbulence, many see an opportunity to reshape the industry, addressing long-standing inequities by focusing on fair pay and improved working conditions for artists. A boost is expected next year when millions in new tax funding are set to flow into the sector, offering a chance to innovate and rebuild. Leaders hope to streamline operations and prioritize artistic quality and sustainability.

American Theatre: Invisible Theatre’s Susan Claassen to Step Down

After 49 years at the Invisible Theatre in Tucson, Susan Claassen will step down as managing artistic director. Claassen's successor will be Betsy Kruse Craig, a longtime collaborator and associate at the theater. Claassen has been a major figure at the theater, having joined in 1975, and will conclude her role after overseeing multiple productions and educational programs. Claassen will remain involved in select projects post-retirement.

International

The Art Newspaper: UK Public Proud of Arts Above All Else—Study Says

A new British Social Attitudes Survey reveals that the UK public holds the arts and literature in high regard, with 79% expressing pride in the country’s achievements in this area. Despite overall national pride decreasing, the arts saw only a slight drop over the last decade, maintaining top ranking above sports. The study also highlights a decline in pride for Britain’s history and democracy. Researchers conducted 5,600 interviews in late 2023.

The Guardian: US Playwright Donates £1m to Save Shakespeare’s Daughter’s Home

Ken Ludwig, an Olivier award-winning US playwright, has donated £1 million to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for the conservation of Hall’s Croft, the historic home of Shakespeare’s daughter, Susanna. This is the largest private donation in the Trust’s 177-year history. Ludwig’s passion for Shakespeare and learning about the building’s precarious condition inspired him to act. The funds will ensure the preservation of the home where John Hall, Susanna’s husband, once advised Shakespeare on medical matters.

Missed our last few newsletters?

September 3, 2024 - Legal Showdowns and Leadership Shifts Across the Performing Arts

This edition of our newsletter brings a focus on leadership transitions and legal battles within the performing arts world. From the San Francisco Ballet facing serious lawsuits that challenge its treatment of dancers, to Anna Netrebko's narrowed but ongoing lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera, the theme of accountability resonates throughout. Meanwhile, new leadership appointments at esteemed institutions like the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Peterborough Players signal a period of change and renewal. Internationally, the celebrated ballet dancer Julio Bocca takes on a pivotal role at Teatro Colón, emphasizing the global reach and impact of the arts.

August 26, 2024 - NYC's $210M Cultural Boost & Funding Cuts in Scotland

This week, we look at Richard Ridge’s upcoming discussion on Broadway poster art at the NYPL to New York City’s 2025 budget allocations for the arts. Regional and international stories highlight key initiatives and challenges, including Everyman Theatre’s efforts to enhance accessibility via pay-what-you-choose and Scotland’s funding crisis, which threatens the future of UK theater.

August 19, 2024 - Theatre's Post-Pandemic Rhythm, Aurora Saves Their Season

This week we have stories from the decline of traditional intervals in London productions to significant organizational changes in regional and international theaters. Other stories include the financial challenges faced by Berkeley's Aurora Theatre, the preservation efforts for Washington's National Theatre, and the strategic rebranding of arts organizations globally. Each piece reflects the dynamic landscape of the performing arts as it adapts to new audience expectations, financial realities, and the need for cultural preservation.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





