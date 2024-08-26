Industry Pro Newsletter: NYC's $210M Cultural Boost & Funding Cuts in Scotland

This week, we look at Richard Ridge’s upcoming discussion on Broadway poster art at the NYPL to New York City’s 2025 budget allocations for the arts. Regional and international stories highlight key initiatives and challenges, including Everyman Theatre’s efforts to enhance accessibility via pay-what-you-choose and Scotland’s funding crisis, which threatens the future of UK theater.

The Executive Director of the Colonial Performing Arts Center will report directly to the Board of Directors and serve as the Colonial’s chief executive officer. They will have a strong vision that will both interact with and impact the surrounding community providing overall leadership and administrative oversight for all aspects of the organization’s operations, including ensuring that the organization acts consistently with its vision and mission through its fundraising, artistic programming, board relations and development, production, advertising, marketing, public relations, and staffing.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to Discuss Broadway Poster Art at NYPL

BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge will host a discussion on the artistry of Broadway poster and window card design at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2024. The event will feature prominent theater poster designers, including Frank Verlizzo, James McMullan, and Paul Davis. Author Nicholas van Hoogstraten will also showcase rare images from his upcoming book on Broadway poster art.

New York City Celebrates More Than $210 Million In Funding At 80 Cultural Nonprofits Citywide

New York City has allocated over $210 million to support 80 cultural nonprofits across the city as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget. Major beneficiaries include The Art Students League, which received $4.3 million for its 150th-anniversary renovation, the Queens Museum, Joyce Theater, and Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. These investments aim to bolster cultural infrastructure, enhance public access, and preserve historic institutions. The funding is part of broader efforts under the Adams administration, which has invested over $650 million in cultural projects citywide.

Everyman Theatre Introduces New Initiatives, Including Pay-What-You-Choose Expansion

Baltimore's Everyman Theatre has announced several new initiatives for the 2024-25 season, including the expansion of its "Pay-What-You-Choose" program to make theater more accessible. The theater also plans to introduce relaxed performances and post-show discussions aimed at engaging the community. The initiatives reflect Everyman Theatre’s commitment to inclusivity and community involvement.

American Theatre: Three-City Artistic Director Charles Fee Announces Retirement

Charles Fee, the long-serving artistic director of the three-city partnership between Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater, and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, has announced his retirement at the end of the 2024 season. Fee, who has led the collaboration for over 20 years, is recognized for his transformative leadership and contributions to regional theater. His retirement marks the end of an era for the organizations he has significantly impacted.

The Stage: Scotland’s Arts Funding Emergency is a Threat to the Very Roots of UK Theatre

Creative Scotland announced it would close its Open Fund for Individuals by the end of August due to a £6.6 million shortfall from Holyrood. This decision, made during the Edinburgh Festival, raises concerns about the future of freelancers in the arts. The timing of the announcement contrasts with the British Council's efforts to promote UK theatre to international delegates. The funding crisis threatens the long-term sustainability of Scottish arts, sending a negative message to emerging artists considering a career in the industry.

