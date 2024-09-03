Industry Pro Newsletter: Legal Showdowns and Leadership Shifts Across the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This edition of our newsletter brings a focus on leadership transitions and legal battles within the performing arts world. From the San Francisco Ballet facing serious lawsuits that challenge its treatment of dancers, to Anna Netrebko's narrowed but ongoing lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera, the theme of accountability resonates throughout. Meanwhile, new leadership appointments at esteemed institutions like the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Peterborough Players signal a period of change and renewal. Internationally, the celebrated ballet dancer Julio Bocca takes on a pivotal role at Teatro Colón, emphasizing the global reach and impact of the arts.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Dallas Children's Theater

As a leader of Dallas Children’s Theater, the Artistic Director will lead through collaboration, model a strong work ethic, and exhibit passion, dedication, and knowledge of Theatre for Young Audiences’ multiple components. Artistic excellence is always the goal. The AD will ensure that DCT’s programs are known to all constituents locally and nationally. DCT was organized on a collaborative model with the senior staff working closely together under the guidance of the Executive Director. The AD will report directly to the Executive Director and will be responsible for ensuring that the organization fulfills its mission through its innovative artistic programming, development of new work, educational offerings, production, and staffing.

Industry Trends

MSN: Two S.F. Ballet Dancers File Lawsuits Alleging the Company Had ‘Reckless Disregard’ for Their Health

San Francisco Ballet is facing lawsuits from two ballerinas who claim the company pressured them to perform despite injuries, leading to permanent harm. Soloist Ellen Hummel filed her lawsuit in August 2024, joining a 2023 suit by former principal Mathilde Froustey. Both lawsuits allege medical negligence against the Ballet Association and its medical advisers. The cases have emerged during Tamara Rojo’s tenure as artistic director, herself known for performing through serious injuries. The Ballet declined to comment on the litigation but emphasized their commitment to the mental health and well-being of their dancers.

Broadway/New York

AP News: Judge Narrows Anna Netrebko Lawsuit Against Met Opera to Gender Discrimination

A federal judge has narrowed Russian soprano Anna Netrebko’s lawsuit against the Metropolitan Opera to focus solely on gender discrimination claims, dismissing her allegations of defamation, breach of contract, and national origin discrimination. U.S. District Judge Analisa Nadine Torres issued the decision in Manhattan, stemming from Netrebko's lawsuit filed in August 2023. The Met had dropped Netrebko from future performances following her refusal to repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Netrebko’s manager stated that she remains committed to pursuing the case to vindicate her rights.

Regional

Kit Ingui to Join Williamstown Theatre Festival as Managing Director, Operations & Advancement

Kit Ingui is set to become the Managing Director, Operations & Advancement at Williamstown Theatre Festival, starting in November 2024. She will replace Eric Gershman, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis. Ingui, who departs from Long Wharf Theatre, will work closely with Raphael Picciarelli, the Festival's Managing Director, Strategy & Transformation. Her role will focus on advancing the Festival's mission through sustainable strategies as it enters a new chapter.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Names Jason Subotky As Board Chair

Jason Subotky has been elected as The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association’s new Board Chair, effective October 1, 2024. Subotky succeeds Thomas L. Beckmen, who has served as Board Chair since 2019. Beckmen will continue to serve on the LA Phil Board.

American Theatre: Brendon Fox Named Peterborough Players Artistic Director

Brendon Fox has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of Peterborough Players, effective September 2024. He will succeed Charles Morey, the interim producing artistic director. Fox, who has an extensive background in directing and teaching at prestigious institutions, expressed excitement about building on the theater’s legacy of presenting both classic and contemporary works. Raised in Connecticut, Fox is eager to collaborate with the team at Peterborough Players to continue its tradition of high-quality productions.

International

Opera Wire: Famed Ballet Dancer Julio Bocca Named New Director of Teatro Colón

Julio Bocca, the renowned Argentine ballet dancer, has been appointed as the new director of Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. Bocca, who enjoyed a celebrated career with the American Ballet Theatre, is set to take the helm of one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world. His new role at Teatro Colón marks a significant return to his home country, where he has been a cultural ambassador and advocate for the arts for many years.

