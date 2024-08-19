Industry Pro Newsletter: Theatre's Post-Pandemic Rhythm, Aurora Saves Their Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









This week we have stories from the decline of traditional intervals in London productions to significant organizational changes in regional and international theaters. Other stories include the financial challenges faced by Berkeley's Aurora Theatre, the preservation efforts for Washington's National Theatre, and the strategic rebranding of arts organizations globally. Each piece reflects the dynamic landscape of the performing arts as it adapts to new audience expectations, financial realities, and the need for cultural preservation.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Executive Artistic Director - Springfield Contemporary Theatre

The Executive Artistic Director (EAD) will manage all aspects of the organization’s business and administrative operations through the Board of Directors, including marketing / communications, finance, and development. The EAD will also oversee the vision and successful implementation of artistic programming and community engagement goals. This is a full time, exempt, salaried position with evening and weekend commitments during the mainstage season.

Industry Trends

The Guardian: Is the Theatre Interval Becoming a Thing of the Past?

Theatre intervals, long cherished for breaks and refreshments, are increasingly absent in London shows like "Slave Play" and "The Years." Experts suggest this trend caters to changing audience habits and a preference for immersive experiences. Despite the financial loss from fewer bar sales, theatres might be adapting to post-pandemic audience behavior, aiming to attract new theatregoers by shortening running times. The shift allows for more flexible night-out plans and earlier returns home, marking a significant change in the theatre experience.

Broadway/New York

A New Season of Sing For Your Seniors: 20 Years On

Sing For Your Seniors, the nonprofit organization that brings Broadway-caliber performances to senior centers across New York City, celebrates its 20th anniversary. The organization has grown significantly, partnering with over 20 Broadway shows and serving over 45 communities, particularly low-income and LGBTQ+ seniors. Founder Jackie Vanderbeck is stepping down as Producing Artistic Director, with Traci Bair taking over as Executive Director. Vanderbeck will continue to support the organization from the board. This transition marks a new chapter in their ongoing mission to connect seniors with the joy of live performances.​

Regional

Greater Boston Stage Company Announces Major Renovation In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary

Greater Boston Stage Company is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a significant renovation of its historic theater. The upgrades include a new HVAC system, improved accessibility features, and updated seating to enhance the audience experience. This renovation is part of a broader initiative to ensure the theater remains a vibrant cultural hub for the community. The project is funded through a combination of grants and donations, reflecting the strong support from local patrons and institutions.​

Washingtonian: Why DC Is Buying the National Theatre

The District of Columbia is acquiring the historic National Theatre, one of the oldest continuously operating theaters in the country, to preserve it as a cultural landmark. The acquisition is part of a broader strategy to ensure the theater's long-term sustainability and maintain its role in the city’s cultural scene. The deal includes plans to invest in the theater’s infrastructure, ensuring it remains a prime venue for performing arts in the nation's capital​.

San Francisco Chronicle: Aurora Theatre Meets Fundraising Goal but Plans to Downsize

Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley secured $600,000, allowing its 2024-25 season to proceed, starting with Noël Coward's "Fallen Angels." Despite this success, the company must reduce its budget by $700,000, leading to layoffs of five full-time employees, including key staff from marketing and development. The theater plans to outsource these roles to external firms to maintain high production quality while adapting to its financial challenges. Aurora's survival highlights the ongoing struggle to sustain operations amid financial pressures.

International

Classical Music: On Brand: How Arts Organizations Are Adopting New Identities for the 21st Century

Arts organizations worldwide are embracing new branding strategies to stay relevant in the 21st century. These rebranding efforts often involve updating logos, mission statements, and visual identities to better connect with modern audiences. The article highlights several case studies, including orchestras and theaters, that have successfully navigated the challenges of rebranding while maintaining their core values and artistic integrity.

Daily Echo: Titchfield Festival Theatre Loses Lengthy Planning Battle

Titchfield Festival Theatre has lost a protracted legal battle over planning permission for a new venue. The local council rejected the theater's plans, citing concerns about the impact on the surrounding area. This decision marks a significant setback for the theater, which had hoped the new venue would secure its future and expand its programming capabilities. The theater's leadership is now considering alternative options to ensure the continuation of its artistic mission.

Missed our last few newsletters?

August 12, 2024 - Legal Battles, Leadership Changes, and Financial Struggles

This week’s newsletter delves into the challenges and transformations facing the theater industry across multiple levels. From legal battles and leadership changes to financial struggles and community impacts, the stories highlight the ongoing tension between tradition and adaptation. In New York, leadership transitions at Lincoln Center signal a new chapter, while regional theaters like Timeline and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival push forward with ambitious projects despite financial hurdles. Internationally, theaters like the Bristol Old Vic and the Old Vic in London grapple with ethical and economic dilemmas that could reshape their futures.

August 5, 2024 - Economic Barriers and Ballet: 2024 Data Reports Highlight Challenges

In this week's newsletter, we look at national trends impacting arts organizations, including financial shifts and attendance barriers from three different data sources. Moving to New York, we cover Soho Rep's relocation, Signature Theatre's interim leadership, and Under the Radar Festival's upcoming season. On the regional front, we spotlight a generous donation to theaters and key leadership changes at Pioneer and Cygnet Theatre. Finally, we look at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's power outage.

July 29, 2024 - NEA Funding Preserved & IATSE Joins Casino Opposition

We highlight the U.S. House of Representatives' decision to preserve NEA funding, the new collective bargaining agreement between Actors' Equity Association and the Off-Broadway League, and a GoFundMe campaign to save the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre. Additionally, IATSE joins the No Times Square Casino Coalition, and Garth Drabinsky continues his legal battle with Actors' Equity. Regionally, South Coast Repertory welcomes Suzanne Appel as Managing Director, and Steve Tague is named Artistic Director of Delaware's REP. Internationally, UK theater advocates push for inclusive playwright schemes, and arts engagement rises despite sector challenges.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





