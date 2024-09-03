Quin Gresham Named Artistic Director At Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alabama Shakespeare Festival has appointed its fifth artistic director in the theater's 52-year history. Quin Gresham will join ASF Nov. 4, 2024, after 19 years at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre in Missouri.

"Alabama Shakespeare Festival has once again selected an outstanding Artistic Director who will continue ASF's institutional role modeling for production excellence, community accessibility, and arts education," said ASF Board Chairman Vanzetta Penn McPherson. "Quin brings to ASF a wealth of artistic creativity and managerial integrity. Residents of our city and state will soon be as impressed as we are with the value that Quin places on community interaction and our obligation to be good stewards of the resources so generously provided by public and private donors. Quin's assumption of this new role is Alabama's and Montgomery's good fortune."

"After visiting Montgomery and experiencing the awesome beauty of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the people who make it great, I was instantly struck by a deep sense of belonging. The sincere kindness of board members and ASF staff and their easy love for their creative home made abundantly clear to me that ASF is rightfully regarded as a very special place," incoming Artistic Director Gresham said. "I am immensely honored to partner with Executive Director, Todd Schmidt, to advance ASF's mission through eclectic, humanizing and bridge-building storytelling. My partner Emilee and I are excited to immerse ourselves in Montgomery's vibrant community and to better acquaint ourselves with the people, culture, and a history that is so meaningful, not just to Alabama, but to the whole of our country. As a Southerner, I'm thrilled to delve into a regional theatre that truly amplifies the pride, playfulness, and pain of authentic Southern voices, and to collaborate with the amazing ASF team to create unforgettable theatrical magic that reflects Alabama's diverse perspectives and interests."

"I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Quin Gresham as the new Artistic Director of Alabama Shakespeare Festival," said Todd Schmidt, Executive Director. "Quin's remarkable vision and dedication to the craft of theater align perfectly with our mission to bring captivating and transformative theatrical experiences to our audiences. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, I am confident that Quin's innovative leadership will elevate ASF to new heights. Together, we look forward to crafting extraordinary theatrical journeys and celebrating the rich tradition of storytelling that defines our community."

At Arrow Rock, Gresham directed numerous musicals, comedies, and dramas of varying scope and size. Also an actor, he appeared in 50 productions at the Lyceum.

Gresham is the 2020 recipient of the Missouri Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts. In 2011, his production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at his alma mater, Webster University (Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Art), was named the 2011 Best Musical in St. Louis by The Riverfront Times. His work has also been seen at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Totem Pole Playhouse, The Riverside Theatre, The National Arts Club, Stephens College, Providence College, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and The Texas Shakespeare Festival.

Gresham will introduce his first slate of shows in 2025-26. The 2024-25 season begins on Sept. 26 with Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, followed by A Christmas Carol; The Watsons Go To Birmingham; Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood; Hamlet; Kudzu Calling; and The Wizard of Oz.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More