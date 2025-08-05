ILP Theatrical Partners With the Literary Estate of Paddy Chayefsky

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties (ILP), the global company that invests in, acquires, and manages literary estates, has announced a strategic partnership with Simcha Productions, Inc. and Dan Chayefsky for the literary works of Paddy Chayefsky.

Sidney Aaron "Paddy" Chayefsky (1923 –1981) was an American playwright, screenwriter, and novelist. He is the only person to have won three solo Academy Awards for writing both adapted and original screenplays.

Despite being one of the most notable writers of "The Golden Age of Television," it was in film that he saw his greatest achievements, winning three Academy Awards for Marty (1955), The Hospital (1971) and Network (1976). The movie Marty was based on Chayefsky’s television drama about two lonely people finding love. His screenplay for Network is regarded as his masterpiece and was hailed as "the kind of literate, darkly funny and breathtakingly prescient material that prompts many to claim it as the greatest screenplay of the 20th century."

As a playwright, Chayefsky was twice nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play for The 10th Man (1960) and Gideon (1962). He was part of the inaugural class of inductees into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Television Hall of Fame and received this honor three years after his death in 1984. The stage adaptation of Chayefsky’s Network by Lee Hall debuted on the West End in 2017 and had a successful run on Broadway in 2018, both starring the actor Bryan Cranston.

Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical, said, “Paddy Chayefsky’s wide range of work spans across theatre, television, film, and literature. We are so excited to continue to expand the reach of his work and expose his prolific voice to new audiences around the globe.”

Dan Chayefsky, Paddy Chayefsky’s son and President of Simcha Productions, Inc. (Paddy Chayefsky’s nearly 60 year old production company) said “I am very pleased to associate my father’s legacy with the professionals at ILP, whose broad experience in all aspects of entertainment will surely bring renewed attention to all of my father’s works, which resonate with culture and society even today.”

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical estates. Its theatrical division is led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Thomas B. McGrath. With a team based across New York, London, Los Angeles and Austin, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2020, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of iconic creators, partners with leading creatives and media producers to develop new opportunities and adaptations across publishing, television, film, theatre, and consumer products.

The Paddy Chayefsky Estate continues to be represented by Frederick Bimbler at Moses Singer and WME.





