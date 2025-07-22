Hudson Valley Shakespeare Appoints Laura Steinberger as Director of Finance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson Valley Shakespeare has appointed Laura Steinberger as the new Director of Finance, following a nationwide search led by Tom O’Connor Consulting Group. Steinberger brings experience in nonprofit leadership, strategic financial management, and business operations, with a career spanning the arts, education, technology, and finance sectors.

Most recently, Laura served as Managing Director at ArtsRock, where she oversaw financial systems, budgeting, and organizational strategy to transform community impact and long-term stability. Prior to that, Laura held the role of Chief Operating Officer at the Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation, where she led strategic financial planning, managed its successful merger with another nonprofit, and guided the organization through the pandemic by rapidly implementing virtual programs that expanded national reach and improved financial sustainability.

Earlier, Laura built a successful career in investment research at Neuberger Berman, focusing on long-term investing in media, telecom and technology. She began her professional journey in the tech sector in Paris, managing cross-cultural teams and global operations during periods of rapid growth.

Laura earned an MBA in Finance and a BA in Art History and French from Columbia University. She brings to Hudson Valley Shakespeare a deep belief in the power of the arts to connect and inspire, along with a passion for building resilient, mission-driven organizations.





