Gridthiya Gaweewong Receives Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence

The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College has announced Gridthiya Gaweewong as the recipient of its 2025 Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence.

Currently the Artistic Director of the Jim Thompson Art Center in Bangkok, Gaweewong has dedicated her career to championing contemporary Thai artists and developing a curatorial practice addressing the social transformation faced by artists from Thailand and beyond following the Cold War. An independent panel of leading curators, artists, and museum directors selected Gaweewong to receive the annual award, which is accompanied by a $25,000 prize and was launched in 1998 to honor the outstanding achievements of curators who bring innovative thinking, bold vision, and dedicated service to the field of exhibition-making.

“Gridthiya’s curatorial approach, which subverts institutional narratives in lieu of artist-led and personal perspectives, embodies the innovative contributions to the curatorial field CCS Bard aims to recognize with this award,” said Tom Eccles, Executive Director of the Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College.

In addition to Gaweewong, CCS Bard recognizes curator and educator Amber Esseiva (Class of ‘15) with the 2025 CCS Bard Alumni Award. As Acting Senior Curator at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University (ICA at VCU) and former Curator-at-Large at The Studio Museum in Harlem, Esseiva develops exhibitions that center emerging, mid-career, and underrecognized artists. Established in 2023, CCS Bard awards this $10,000 prize to honor outstanding graduates who demonstrate sustained innovation and engagement with exhibition-making, public education, and research in the field of curation. Gaweewong and Esseiva will accept their awards at CCS Bard’s Spring 2025 gala celebration and dinner on April 7, 2025. The event, which is chaired by the CCS Bard Board of Governors, will be held in New York City at The Lighthouse at Pier 61.



“I’m deeply honored to receive this award and thank the esteemed committee. This milestone manifests the collaborative efforts of my family, friends, artists, mentors, and vibrant art community in Thailand, the region, and beyond,” said Gaweewong. “It inspires me to curate passionately, trusting art’s power to foster resilience and meaningful societal change."

“It brings me so much joy to receive this recognition from CCS Bard, an institution that has had such a profound impact on my work and career. It was at CCS that I first developed my passion for collaborating with artists and colleagues to produce new works of art,” said Esseiva. “To be acknowledged by so many talented alumni I admire, is both humbling and truly meaningful to me.”

