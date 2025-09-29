Florencia Cuenca Will Lead and Direct Invitation-Only Reading of New Musical DESAPARECIDAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An invitation only reading presentation of the new musical Desaparecidas will take place on Wednesday, October 1st at Pearl Studios in New York City. Directed by Florencia Cuenca, Desaparecidas features a book by Georgina Escobar, music by Jaime Lozano, lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca. Jaime Lozano will also music direct the presentation.

Told through the lens of Mexican folklore and music and set in a classic Mexican State Fair (Palenque), the musical explores the strategic erasure of female voices in the fight to end gender-based violence and Borderlands disappearance of women and girls.

Based on an original concept by Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca and Rachel M. Stevens, Desaparecidas is being produced by The New Group in association with Chema Verduzco, Jaime Lozano & The Familia LLC. It was previously performed in concert at Joes Pub and JACK Space, along with a developmental reading in 2024 at AMTP. The presentation cast will feature Florencia Cuenca (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves), Mayelah Barrera (The Public Theater: Much Ado About Nothing), Sara Ornelas (The Public Theater: Comedy of Errors), Shelby Acosta (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves; 1776) Shadia Fairuz (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves).





