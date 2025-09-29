 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Florencia Cuenca Will Lead and Direct Invitation-Only Reading of New Musical DESAPARECIDAS

The reading is set for October 1.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Florencia Cuenca Will Lead and Direct Invitation-Only Reading of New Musical DESAPARECIDAS Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

An invitation only reading presentation of the new musical Desaparecidas will take place on Wednesday, October 1st at Pearl Studios in New York City.   Directed by Florencia Cuenca, Desaparecidas features a book by Georgina Escobar, music by Jaime Lozano, lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca.  Jaime Lozano will also music direct the presentation.

Told through the lens of Mexican folklore and music and set in a classic Mexican State Fair (Palenque), the musical explores the strategic erasure of female voices in the fight to end gender-based violence and Borderlands disappearance of women and girls. 

 

Based on an original concept by Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca and Rachel M. Stevens, Desaparecidas is being produced by The New Group in association with Chema Verduzco, Jaime Lozano & The Familia LLC.  It was previously performed in concert at Joes Pub and JACK Space, along with a developmental reading in 2024 at AMTP. The presentation cast will feature Florencia Cuenca (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves), Mayelah Barrera (The Public Theater: Much Ado About Nothing), Sara Ornelas (The Public Theater: Comedy of Errors), Shelby Acosta (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves; 1776) Shadia Fairuz (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves).




Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Art
24 ratings

Art
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
71 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos