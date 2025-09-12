Entertainment Community Fund Launches Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Creative Entrepreneur Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund has launched The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Creative Entrepreneur Program. This transformative program, supported by The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation, consists of courses, resources and support intended to provide performing arts and entertainment professionals with a solid framework to successfully explore, launch, and sustain your entrepreneurial endeavors.

Recognizing the natural entrepreneurial mindset of artists, this program provides entertainment professionals with a comprehensive, competitive and supportive experience. Through detailed assessments, immersive workshops, expert-led seminars, curated resources and collaborative peer networks, participants are empowered to develop the skills and confidence needed to successfully launch and sustain viable business ventures.

The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that all individuals have access to basic necessities and the resources needed to achieve lasting economic stability and personal independence; this program with the Fund is a natural extension of this mission.

“The entertainment industry is full of extraordinary talent, but it is also incredibly unpredictable,” said Francine A. LeFrak, President of The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation. “I supported this program because I want actors, performing artists and production professionals to recognize how deeply valuable their talent is. When the spotlight dims, their creativity doesn’t. They deserve a path to security, confidence and community. This program isn’t just about teaching business skills, it’s about unlocking entrepreneurial potential. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. My mission is to close that gap by equipping creatives with the tools to turn their talent into lasting opportunity and independence.”

The Creative Entrepreneur Program advances economic independence, particularly for women and individuals from underrepresented communities. This initiative reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to fostering self-sufficiency and access to opportunity, while empowering creatives to build lasting financial security.

The first Creative Entrepreneur Program Information Sessions took place in July 2025, with the Program to begin in September.

For more information, visit: entertainmentcommunity.org/LeFrakProgram.





