Dramatists Guild Foundation Names Madeline Myers as 2025 Stephen Schwartz Award Recipient

Dramatists Guild Foundation has named musical theater composer and lyricist Madeline Myers as the 2025 recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Award.

The Stephen Schwartz Award is a pledge to the future of musical theater, given annually to a musical theater writer whose voice is seen as critical to the continued success of the craft. The Award recipient is granted $10,000 in unconditional support of their work.

Madeline Myers is a composer and lyricist for musical theater in New York City. Her musicals include Double Helix (Creative Partners Productions; world premiere Bay Street Theater, 2023), Flatbush Avenue, and The Devil’s Apprentice (world premiere Copenhagen, Denmark, 2018). Madeline is currently working on several new musical projects. A 2025 recipient of the Kleban Prize for libretto and named to the Broadway Women’s Fund 2022 “Women to Watch on Broadway” list, Madeline is a three-time finalist for the Kleban Prize for lyric writing, a winner of the 2021 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award presented by New York Stage & Film and the Ziegfeld Club, a four-time finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant, a 2019 York Theatre Company NEO Writer, and a 2016-2017 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow. Madeline is a summa cum laude alumna of Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music, where she majored in music composition and theory. She is an original member of the music department of the Broadway production of Hamilton. Madeline is a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. She is represented by Chris Till at Paradigm Talent & Literary Agency. @madelinesmyers // www.madelinemyers.com

The Stephen Schwartz Award debuted in 2019. Past recipients are Daniel Lazour (2024), Benjamin Velez (2023), Heather Christian (2022), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (2021), Khiyon Hursey (2020), and Oliver Houser (2019).

Myers’ work will be spotlighted as part of the DGF Fellows 25th Anniversary celebration at this year’s Gala, on October 20th at Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th St.), honoring Chisa Hutchinson, Michael Korie and Jolie Schaffzin for their commitment to mentorship and support of the future of storytelling for the stage. Comedian and Tony-Nominated writer Amber Ruffin will return as host for the third year. For tickets, tables, and journal ad inquiries, visit DGFGala.com.

For more information on DGF's awards for writers or how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org.








