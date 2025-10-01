Crystal Lucas-Perry, A.J. Shively and More to Star in THE ORDER OF CHAOS Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A private invitation-only reading of The Order of Chaos, a new musical with music and book by Charlie Romano and lyrics and book by Will Wegner, will be presented on Thursday, October 9 in New York City. Rebecca Salzhauer directs, with Adam Beskind serving as music director.

The cast for the reading features Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry, Rick Elice (Tony Award nominee), and A.J. Shively (Tony Award nominee), joined by Alaina Anderson, Marilyn Caserta, Katerina McCrimmon, Toni diBuono, Vishal Vaidya, and Ryan Bronston. Stage directions are being read by Stefania Gonzalez.

Lou Reed Williams serves as Stage Manager. The reading is produced and general managed by Beth Slade, in association with Amas Musical Theatre, and supported by The Miranda Family Fund and Elizabeth Armstrong.

Synopsis

The world is full of questions, and answers are in short supply. Some people, however, believe they have found a way to bring order to the chaos. In the darkest corners of the internet, these enlightened few, who call themselves "Truth Seekers" but might be better known as conspiracy theorists, gather to discuss the harsh realities the rest of us are too afraid to confront. But as a desperate newcomer to this clandestine community soon discovers, some among their ranks may be harboring secrets of their own.

The Order of Chaos was a Finalist for the 2025 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. It was first presented in August 2022 during a residency at the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford.





