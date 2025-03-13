Crossroads Partners With Columbia University on New MFA Playwriting Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award winning Crossroads Theatre Company is expanding its acclaimed Genesis Festival of New Voices and New Plays with a new award in partnership with Columbia University School of the Arts. For decades, The Genesis Festival has been an incubator of new work for some of the world's most celebrated and decorated playwrights including Ntozake Shange, Anna Deavere Smith, Richard Wesley, Samm Art- Williams, Paul Carter Harrison and Lynn Nottage.

Crossroads continues its 45-year commitment to creating a sanctuary for the next generation of black playwrights with The Crossroads Genesis Prize for Playwriting Excellence, acknowledging the creative prowess of next generation playwrights and honoring their commitment to bold, authentic storytelling.

“Our long time commitment has been to ensure that our artists have a safe and nurturing environment to thrive. This partnership is an extension of that dedication to the next generation of storytellers. ” -Ezra Ezzard, Managing Director

The partnership with Crossroads ensures an important and culturally unique opportunity for Columbia University MFA students seeking to augment their academic pursuits with professional support of their new work. The selected winner will receive a development lab and a public reading of the play with professional actors and director.

This year's honors are extended to :

Silma Sierra Berrada (‘27)

The Genesis Prize Winner

Pearls

Goldie E Patrick (‘23)

Finalist

Fish Fry

DeAndre Short (‘23)

Finalist

The Group

Jonathan Williem Mikhael Barbee ('25)

Finalist

The Finisher and The Opener Destroy the Universe

With a generous gift from an anonymous donor, the two institutions will present the award in a ceremony that launches this extraordinary partnership at the opening of Crossroads' annual Genesis Festival, April 2nd, 2025 at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in New Brunswick, NJ.

