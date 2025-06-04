Concord Originals Acquires Legendary Film Studio RKO Pictures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concord Originals, the film and TV division of Concord, has acquired RKO, the legendary film studio behind such classic film properties as King Kong, Citizen Kane, The Best Years of Our Lives, It’s a Wonderful Life, Suspicion, and The Woman in the Window.

In purchasing RKO, Concord Originals has secured the derivative rights to over 5,000 titles, which include the remake, sequel, story, stage and copyrights (including unproduced screenplays) of the company’s storied film library. Concord acquired RKO from Ted Hartley, who served as Chairman and CEO of RKO for 35 years.

RKO will continue to operate as an imprint under Concord Originals. Sophia Dilley and current RKO President Mary Beth O’Connor have been named Co-Presidents of RKO and will jointly run the company with the support of the Concord Originals team. Dilley will also maintain her current role as head of Concord Originals, considered one of the preeminent homes for adapting music and theatre IP, and will continue to oversee its current mandate: to develop and produce projects drawing from Concord’s vast library.

Hartley will remain as lead producer and Chief Storyteller on a slate of active RKO projects and will function as Chairman Emeritus at RKO. Hartley, with partners, is concurrently launching Roseblood Pictures, which focuses on book pick-ups, original programming, and becoming a home for selected writers, storytellers, and independent producers.

Known as one of the last privately held of the original eight big studios, RKO’s iconic tower and globe logo has lit movie and television screens for over 90 years. The studio was owned at various times by Joseph P. Kennedy and billionaire Howard Hughes. RKO is home to many significant franchises, including the original Val Lewton horror library that launched the genre of horror in Hollywood, The Falcon detective series, eight titles in The Saint series, and over 92 film musicals, including acclaimed classics starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire such as Top Hat, Flying Down to Rio, The Gay Divorcee and Swing Time. RKO’s vast trove of film copyrights includes 18 Best Picture Academy Award nominations and 2 winners: Cimarron and The Best Years of Our Lives.

O’Connor joined RKO Pictures in 2015 under Hartley and managed a diverse slate of films, TV shows and stage productions. There are seven projects in active development across RKO’s musical, film noir, western, horror, and thriller film genres. First up is multiple Olivier Award-winning stage musical, Top Hat, which will open in Chichester, England this summer and embark on a tour later this year. The production is adapted by Matthew White and Howard Jacques, directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, and based on RKO’s classic 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.

“Concord Originals takes pride in being a trusted partner for reinventing IP,” said Dilley. “This acquisition marks a thrilling new chapter for both companies. I am looking forward to working with Mary Beth and our teams to unite a prestigious history of storytelling with bold forward-looking creative ambition. The combined catalogues offer an extraordinary foundation for reimagining beloved classics and launching entirely new franchises across film, TV and theater. It’s a rare opportunity to honor the past while shaping the future.”

Under Dilley’s leadership, Concord Originals has completed eleven produced projects in the last five years including the Emmy nominated and recent Peabody winning Stax: Soulsville U.S.A., a multi-part docuseries about Stax Records for HBO. The upcoming Concord Originals slate includes a TV series reimagining of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella with SkydanceTV and Nuyorican Productions and the recently announced co-production of The Untitled Robert Johnson Biopic, the narrative feature film based on the life story of seminal blues musician Robert Johnson in partnership with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Comments





