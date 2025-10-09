 tracker
Bryan-Keyth Wilson Launches The Playwright’s Lab Virtual Workshop

The lab will be held every Saturday and Sunday evening throughout November 2025, culminating in a Mini-Festival Zoom Reading where participants share their work.

Oct. 09, 2025
Award-winning playwright, director, and educator Bryan-Keyth Wilson is launching The Playwright’s Lab, a one-month virtual workshop designed to guide both first-time and established playwrights through the process of developing powerful theatrical scenes. The lab will be held every Saturday and Sunday evening throughout November 2025, culminating in a Mini-Festival Zoom Reading where participants share their work.

Built to challenge traditional approaches while honoring the authenticity of each voice, The Playwright’s Lab offers a safe yet rigorous space for artists to experiment, refine, and grow. The workshop’s guiding mantra is simple but profound: “Write the play only you can write.”

“Too often, emerging playwrights feel they must fit into a mold that doesn’t honor their truth,” said Wilson. “This Lab creates a brave, creative space where every writer can break rules, experiment with form, and find their voice. By the end, participants will leave with a polished scene from a new play—and the confidence to build from there.”

Workshop Highlights

Four Weeks of Training: Eight intensive sessions on Saturdays and Sundays.


Craft & Innovation: Classes cover dialogue, structure, theatrical imagery, and writing the “unstageable.”


Community & Collaboration: Writers engage in peer feedback and guided revision labs.


Mini-Festival Reading: Participants present a polished 5–7 minute scene during a public virtual reading.


Registration & Details

Enrollment for The Playwright’s Lab is now open. Space is limited to ensure an intimate and personalized experience. For pricing, registration, and additional information, visit: www.southernsoultheatre.com

About Bryan-Keyth Wilson

Bryan-Keyth Wilson is an award-winning playwright, director, choreopoet, and educator whose works have been presented Off-Broadway and in regional theaters nationwide. A tireless advocate for amplifying Black and Brown voices, Wilson is the founder of Stage & Spice and Producing Artistic Director of the Southern Soul Theatre Ensemble. His innovative approach to playwriting blends activism, cultural reverence, and theatrical experimentation.




