Broadway DNA Acquires Licensing Rights For HERE THERE BE DRAGONS







International theatrical licensor Broadway DNA has acquired the rights to "Here There Be Dragons - A New Musical Quest," the new Off-Broadway musical inspired by the classic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, featuring a book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill and music by Theo Teris.

"Here There Be Dragons" premiered Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in New York City in June 2022. It featured orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson.

This musical quest follows a tight-knit group of Dungeons and Dragons players embarking on their final quest the night before their college graduation. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. The show takes audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our "swords".

Natalie Rine, President and CEO of Broadway DNA stated, "The compelling and relatable story complemented by an eclectic, toe-tapping score has won the hearts of theater-going audiences and enthusiastic roleplay fans of all ages here in New York. With plenty of opportunities for fun 'stage magic,' we can't wait to see how theaters around the country and around the world bring their creativity and new ideas to this monster of a musical."

Chase O'Neill remarked, "In college I met my best friends, playing seemingly endless sessions of the 3.5 edition of Dungeons & Dragons. We still play together to this day. Theo and I wrote this show because of the impact our friends from college, and even high school, had on both of us. This show is about the strength it takes to choose one's friends and the struggles that must be overcome to make lasting connections. We're thrilled to share this story, as the enduring nature of friendship is something we herald as essential to life. There's a world to explore with your party by your side, and we are thrilled that Broadway DNA is going to be representing our show for new audiences to discover globally. Now, roll for initiative!"

The show is now available for licensing globally, some restrictions apply. Theaters are encouraged to visit the Broadway DNA show page for more information.

About Broadway DNA

Broadway DNA is a boutique theatrical producing and licensing agency dedicated to connecting theatremakers of all career stages to cultural exchange and passive income through strategic distribution in global markets.

Founded in 2020 by international theatrical producer, licensor, and critic Natalie Rine, BDNA acts as a show creator's partner, advocate, and global strategist, taking the guesswork and gatekeeping out of your show (and pocketbook)'s future. Exclusive representation and expertise includes global markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and more.

BDNA believes that

01 - Art translates across languages and borders.

02 - Passive income in the arts shouldn't be gatekept, hidden, or elusive.

03 - The difference between a play (one-off) and a property (longevity) is strategic intention.

04 - Every choice in producing and licensing- from investment structures to brand extensions- should be rooted authentically in the show's unique DNA.

BDNA maintains its global headquarters in New York City.

