Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane to Be Honored at 2025 Living Landmarks Celebration

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced that Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane will be among this year’s honorees at the 2025 Living Landmarks Celebration, taking place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel.

Additional honorees include Aerin Lauder, Kenneth Lonergan, Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Wainwright & Stephen Berger, and Darren Walker. Stephen S. Lash will serve as Master of Ceremonies, with Paul Goldberger and Audrey and Martin Gruss as Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening.

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane—producers, entrepreneurs, and champions of the performing arts—will be recognized for their enduring contributions to theater and preservation. Together, they have earned numerous accolades, including multiple Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards, and recently oversaw the restoration of the landmark Palace Theatre, underscoring their dedication to New York’s theatrical legacy.

“Bonnie and Stewart have brought Wonderful Productions to the stage and allowed viewers around the world to enjoy the best of Broadway,” said Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy.

About the Honorees

Bonnie Comley has produced more than 30 Broadway shows, winning three Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, and an Olivier Award. A leader in arts advocacy, she serves as Board President of The Drama League and is a trustee of numerous theater organizations. Her philanthropic achievements have been recognized with honors including The Actors Fund Medal of Honor, The Drama League Special Contribution to the Theater Award, and The Theater Museum Distinguished Service Award.

Stewart F. Lane has produced over 40 Broadway productions, winning six Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, and an Olivier Award. He is co-owner of the Palace Theatre with The Nederlander Organization and co-founder of BroadwayHD, a streaming platform dedicated to filmed stage productions. Lane has also directed, written, and produced for both stage and screen, with credits including Brooklyn Rules, Romeo and Juliet, and Show Business: The Road to Broadway.

Together, Comley and Lane have shaped the landscape of contemporary theater through artistic excellence, innovation, and their shared commitment to accessibility and education in the arts.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Living Landmarks Celebration start at $1,000, with tables beginning at $10,000. For more information, visit nylandmarks.org.





