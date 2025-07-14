Billy Crudup And Duncan M. Webb Join The Board Of Directors Of The Classical Theatre Of Harlem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Classical Theatre of Harlem has appointed two distinguished leaders in the arts and culture sector to its Board of Directors: award-winning actor Billy Crudup and renowned arts consultant Duncan M. Webb. Their addition marks a significant moment in CTH's evolution as it continues to expand its impact and visibility as a leading institution for Black classical theater and community engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy and Duncan to the CTH family," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem. "Billy brings a deep respect for the classics and a powerful understanding of the artist's journey, while Duncan offers unmatched expertise in cultural strategy and arts infrastructure. Their combined insight and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build a sustainable, artist-centered institution rooted in the heart of Harlem."

known for his powerful performances on stage and screen, brings decades of artistic excellence and a deep commitment to storytelling. With a career that spans critically acclaimed roles in The Coast of Utopia, The Elephant Man, and Harry Clarke on Broadway to film and television credits such as Almost Famous, Watchmen, and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Crudup has been recognized with Tony, Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. His appreciation for classical works and dedication to the craft make him an inspiring addition to the board.

Duncan M. Webb

founded Webb Management Services, Inc., a leading consulting firm specializing in advancing cultural organizations and facilities. Since 1997, Webb Management has completed more than 475 assignments for clients across North America and internationally. A former banker turned theater producer and Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Webb authored Running Theaters: Best Practices for Managers and Leaders, the first book to manage performing arts venues. His strategy, operations, and cultural development expertise is a tremendous asset to CTH.

Crudup and Webb join a dynamic board already bolstered by the presence of esteemed members including Ethan Hawke, a four-time Academy Award nominee, Tony Award nominee, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, writer, and director; and Kara Young, a Tony Award-winning actress and two-time Tony nominee, widely celebrated for her powerful performances on Broadway and her work elevating underrepresented voices in theater.

As the Classical Theatre of Harlem embarks on an exciting new season, the appointment of these two visionary leaders underscores the company's forward momentum and unwavering commitment to creating accessible, thought-provoking productions. Grounded in classical tradition and inspired by the vibrancy of Harlem, CTH continues to reimagine what theater can be for audiences today.





