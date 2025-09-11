Bespoke Theatricals, General Management and Executive Producing Firm, Expands its Leadership Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bespoke Theatricals has expanded its leadership team. General Managers David Roth and Danielle Saks will be joining the company as partners, uniting with longtime partners Amy Jacobs and Devin Keudell who have guided the company’s growth and reputation over the past 25 years.

This strategic partnership marks a new chapter for the company, which has overseen some of Broadway’s most celebrated productions including Mamma Mia!, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, MJ The Musical, Billy Elliott (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Color Purple (Tony Award for Best Musical Revival). With the addition of David Roth and Danielle Saks, the firm strengthens its commitment to excellence and artist-first collaboration in the ever-evolving theatrical landscape.

“Welcoming David Roth and Danielle Saks as partners is a natural extension of a longstanding and deeply collaborative relationship that began with Nina Lannan,” said Amy Jacobs and Devin Keudell. “For years, David and Danielle have served as exceptional General Managers, playing a key role in shaping our productions and supporting our clients. Their leadership, integrity, and shared vision have long aligned with the values that have guided our company’s growth over the past 25 years. We’re proud to formally unite as partners and look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation we’ve created together.”

David Roth and Danielle Saks bring decades of combined experience managing some of the industry's most successful and ambitious productions. Known for their strategic thinking and collaborative leadership, they have earned reputations as trusted and creative problem solvers within the Broadway community.

As Broadway continues to evolve and expand, the newly formed leadership team at Bespoke Theatricals is poised to meet the demands of a dynamic industry while staying true to the values that have defined the company: dedication, transparency, and a deep respect for artists and their work. Their trademark is the ability to balance fiscal responsibility for their clients and producers with a deep commitment to creative artistry.

Originally founded in 1997 by Nina Lannan as Nina Lannan Associates, Bespoke Theatricals is a full-service general management and executive producing firm providing strategic and operational support for Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions. The agency is known for its hands-on approach, creative problem solving, and commitment to excellence across all aspects of a production’s management.

Bespoke Theatricals staff includes Kate Egan (General Manager), Matty Cogliano (General Manager), Michael Demniak (General Manager), Taylor Courtney (Associate General Manager), Lisa Jaeger (Associate General Manager), A.J. Orth (Associate General Manager), Kiana Alexander (Assistant General Manager), Liam Bierley (Assistant General Manager), Caroline Knapp (Assistant General Manager) and Jae Weit (Office Manager).

Bespoke Theatricals current productions include Beetlejuice, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, The Lost Boys, Mamma Mia!, MJ The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Back to the Future Tour.





