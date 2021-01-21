BWW Exclusive: Kristin's Korner with Special Guest VP Boyle







In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss Changes and Challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

Today's episode features: VP Boyle- the Creator of the Musical Theatre Forum (running over 20 years) and MaxTheatrix Professional MT Workshops. He is the author of Audition Freedom: The Irreverent Wellness Guide for Theatre People. He was the curriculum architect and creator of three accredited musical theatre programs: New York Film Academy, Hussian College In Studio and USC's BFA in Musical Theatre. And he's currently writing and developing an edgy, dark musical anthology series targeted for streaming platforms and three different rock musical projects. www.vpboyle.com

Kristin appeared in the Tony award winning Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim-"Company". It also won a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards for Best Revival of a Musical in which she played the leading role of "Sarah" as well as flute, sax and piccolo. The production was filmed and aired on PBS's Great Performances. She has a career that has spanned over 25 years professionally performing with operas, theatres, symphonies around the US and she played "Christine" in the European tour of Phantom.

Kristin is the Founder and Producing Artistic director of The New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a professional non profit (501c3) theatre company, promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.. www.nptheatre.org. As a former Miss Ohio/Runner-up Miss America she continues hosting and producing charity events for NPT that feature her favorite Broadway, Film and TV colleagues often in combination with the NPT Youth Board of directors and college interns. She teaches in her own private studio as well for The Hartt School in CT.

She is a member of Actors Equity Association (AEA), Screen Actors Guild (SAG/AFTRA) and she frequently judges international choir competitions in the US and Canada. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from both Capital University Conservatory of Music BM (Music ed: flute and voice concentration) and Northwestern University (Masters of Music- Opera) www.kristinhuffman.com