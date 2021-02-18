BWW Exclusive: Kristin's Korner with Special Guest Mark Deklin







In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss Changes and Challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

Today's episode features: Mark Deklin- probably best known for his role as the scheming Senator Jack Bowman on ABC (and now Netflix)'s "Designated Survivor." Most recently, he's been seen on CBS's "Blue Bloods," NBC's "The Blacklist," CBS' "The Code," NBC's "Blindspot," and TNT's "Major Crimes," and was in the fifth season of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie." A series regular on ABC's "Devious Maids," Deklin was also a series regular in the network's "GCB" (based on the book Good Christian Bitches), as well as in CBS's hit action series "Hawaii Five-0" and FOX's "Lonestar." His other television credits have included "Hot in Cleveland," "Better Off Ted," "Riverworld," "Desperate Housewives," "CSI," "Big Love," "Criminal Minds," "Nip/Tuck," "Shades of Blue," "Rizzoli & Isles," "The Ex List," "Justice," "Sex & the City" and many more (full list of credits available on IMDb.com).

On the big screen, Deklin has enjoyed roles in Mini's First Time, Herbie Fully Loaded, The Wish List and Tarzan. He is also a perennial favorite on the Hallmark Channel, where he can be seen almost every year as a romantic lead in one of their beloved holiday movies.

Deklin's Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Cyrano de Bergerac, Sweet Smell of Success, The Lion King, Arms & the Man, As You Like It, Macbeth, Six-Six-Sixty, Measure for Measure, Tallulah Hallelujah, The Alchemist and Home of the Brave. He has worked at regional theaters across the country, performing a wide range of roles in such plays as Othello, Hay Fever, Snakebit, Henry V, An Ideal Husband, Romeo and Juliet, The Big Slam, Coriolanus, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Freewill & Wanton Lust, Troilus & Cressida, Born Yesterday and The Taming of the Shrew.

Deklin holds an M.F.A. from the University of Washington's highly esteemed Professional Actor Training Program (PATP) conservatory and is a certified member of the Society of American Fight Directors. Most of all, he is a very blessed husband & dad.