BTU's Designers Initiative to Launch With BEFORE THE CURTAIN RISES Series

Black Theatre United's Designers Initiative will launch with Before the Curtain Rises: The Designers Series, which will premiere Thursday, October 31, 2024 on BTU's YouTube Channel. The BTU Designers Initiative is aimed to inform and educate Artists of Color about the world, people and opportunities for designing in the theater.

Before the Curtain Rises: The Designers Series is a mini-documentary series featuring BTU Founders in conversation with many of today's designers working on Broadway. It will have two seasons and 18 episodes introducing artists, their journeys and their work. The season 1 premiere will feature Academy Award winning wig designer Mia Neal. Season 1 will also include lighting designer Natasha Katz, costume and scenic designer David Zinn, makeup designer Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, scenographers Brett J. Banakis along with Christine Jones, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, sound designer Justin Ellington, projection designer Jeff Sugg and New York Public Theater Curator Doug Reside. Premiering on BTU's new YouTube channel, in each of the 18 episodes across two seasons, designers will share their personal journeys and commitment to creating new pathways into the industry.

The Design Hub that launched this October is a database with information on upcoming scholarships, internships, grants, initiatives, residencies, fellowships, and educational opportunities related to the many fields of design. Built in collaboration with the 32 members of the Designer Think Tank, this phase places the many opportunities that exist for up and coming and established designers all in one place. The database will continually evolve as more opportunities are shared and uploaded on our site.

The final phase will launch in the summer of 2025. The BTU Design Expo will provide access to the many designers across all fields in the theater industry through panels, discussions, presentations, innovations in the field, portfolio review, and the latest information on research within the design field. This last phase is in development with one of New York's top research and performance institution.

For more information, please visit www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.

