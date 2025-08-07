Aspiring Creatives Invited to 'Producers Pioneering Pitches' at Theater 555

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producers Pioneering Pitches - the ultimate event for all aspiring creators to see the next biggest shows for Broadway "Pitched" ! Join in live to see the most original innovative, and inspirational content!

Projects that are ready to Raise the Curtain will be pitching to the biggest investors and producers in front of a live audience!

The event will be held on Monday, August 18 from 6:30 - 8:30pm EDT at Theater 555, 555 West 42nd Street.

Learn more here.





