Applications Now Open for Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Fellowship

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has teamed up with New York City based advocacy organization, Community Capacity Development to ground and expand their upcoming BAC Artivism Fellowship. Applications for the program are now open.



The Artivism Fellowship is one of Broadway Advocacy Coalition’s flagship programs. Started in 2020, the program supports a group of artists activists in developing their own artivism pieces over the course of a several month-long residency with the organization.



This year's fellowship will be an evolution of the past four years, providing even deeper support and more focused mentorship for one fellow who has participated in BAC’s Theater of Change Program. The fellowship will enable one participant to blend artistry, law, policy, and community engagement, and produce narrative-based pieces with powerful impact in the policy spaces where change can happen. Artivism - art that attempts to sway policy and culture to create a more just and equitable society - is a core part of BAC’s work.



“As we continue to navigate the intersection of artistry, policy, and community advocacy, this year’s Artivism Fellowship represents a deepened commitment to transformative change,” said Dria Brown, Co-Director of Programming at the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. “By partnering with Community Capacity Development, we are grounding this fellowship in the lived experiences and expertise of impacted communities, empowering artists to create narratives that don’t just reflect the world as it is but envision what it could be. This evolution of the fellowship underscores the power of art to drive tangible social impact and foster a more just and equitable society.”



This year BAC will support one narrative based creative - writers, poets, playwrights, songwriters, composers - in advancing social change in NYC through a partnership model alongside Community Capacity Development. The annual work in progress will take place at MCC Theater in May of 2025.



Through the fellowship process all the participants will work with community members to amplify the power of their stories informed by legal and policy research culminating in a 30 min workshop presentation to advance the work of Community Capacity Development.



The fellowship, which will begin in January 2025 and run through September 2025 Applications are due by January 1, 2025 at 11:59PM ET. Each participant will be compensated $10,000 as a fellow stipend and $4,500 in production support.

Applications are now open.



To learn more about the Artivism Fellowship and apply, please visit https://www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/artivism-fellowship



