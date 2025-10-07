Applications Now Open For Theatre Producers Of Color's Producing 101

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Producers of Color announced the return of their annual educational program – “Producing 101,” where aspiring producers are able to learn the fundamentals of commercial producing, including development paths, financing, budgeting, and more, with top industry professionals as their guides, tuition free over 11 weeks. Applications are now open for aspiring producers for the 2025-2026 season. Please visit theatreproducersofcolor.org to apply.

Producer Sammy Lopez (Wanted, Call Me Izzy, Job, How to Dance in Ohio) will serve as the overall program mentor, creating a safe space for learning and providing the guidance necessary for participants to become future leaders in the commercial theatre industry.

Since their founding in 2020, Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC) has been dedicated to breaking down barriers on Broadway by providing opportunities for aspiring BIPOC producers. In just five years, TPOC has transformed the landscape with a commitment to inclusivity, launching the careers of over 100 producers who collectively hold 63 Broadway credits, 26 Tony Award nominations, and 1 Tony Award win. Credits include Gypsy, Othello, BOOP!, Cabaret, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, The Wiz, Water for Elephants, Days of Wine and Roses, How to Dance in Ohio, Appropriate, Here Lies Love, New York, New York, A Beautiful Noise, Grey House, Fat Ham, Life of Pi, The Piano Lesson, Dana H., Is This A Room.

By incorporating guest speakers from the industry and using real-time Broadway production case studies, participants will gain insights from the teams responsible for bringing Broadway shows to life. Additionally, each cohort member will select either one of their own projects or a current Broadway production to practice applying the tools shared over the eleven-week course. These tools include creating pitch materials for investors and co-producers, navigating the challenges of sustaining an eight-show-per-week schedule in an uncertain financial climate, and identifying the most viable development steps for their projects.

Producing 101 asks a simple but vital question: what does it mean to be a producer today? At TPOC, we believe producers are not only business leaders but also cultural leaders whose choices shape the future of theater. The role is ever-evolving—defined by the moment we're in, the communities we serve, and the urgent challenges facing our industry. Together, we'll explore how producers decide which stories reach the stage, how shifting cultural and economic realities impact our work, and what values must guide us as we build a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive theater.

This eleven-week, tuition-free program combines study with practice. Participants will engage in conversations on core producing philosophies while learning directly from the teams who bring Broadway productions to life. Each cohort member will also choose either one of their own projects or a current Broadway show as a case study, applying tools in real time—developing pitch materials for investors and co-producers, analyzing financial and artistic viability, and charting practical next steps for moving their work forward.

