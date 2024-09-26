Alex Wolfe and Andrew Joy Named General Managers at Foresight Theatrical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foresight Theatrical has promoted Alex Wolfe and Andrew Joy to General Managers for the company. Having each been with Foresight for over six years, Wolfe and Joy join a team of General Managers including Nick Ginsberg and Jalaina Ross, both of whom were promoted in 2023, with support from associate general managers Cathy Kwon and Devon Miller and director of investor relations Amanda Harper. Foresight Theatrical operates under the leadership of partners Allan Williams, Aaron Lustbader and Mark Shacket, with Lane Marsh serving as the director of operations.

Alex Wolfe joined Foresight Theatrical in 2018. General management credits include Here Lies Love, Life of Pi, The Wiz and the upcoming Purple Rain among others. Prior to her role as associate general manager at Foresight, Alex worked in company management on shows including Girl from the North Country, The Prom and Thoughts of a Colored Man. Alex previously worked at RCI Theatricals and Frankel Green Theatrical Management. She has a BA from Northwestern University.

Andrew Joy began his tenure at Foresight Theatrical in July 2017. Current general management credits include The Great Gatsby, the upcoming Maybe Happy Ending as well as worldwide management of Kinky Boots. Recent credits include Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch, Good Night, Oscar and August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. Andrew holds a BFA from Brigham Young University and an MFA from Columbia University.

Foresight's current roster of Broadway shows includes Hell's Kitchen, The Great Gatsby, Water for Elephants, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the upcoming Main Stem productions of Maybe Happy Ending, Buena Vista Social Club, The Picture of Dorian Gray and Boop! Outside of New York, Foresight Theatrical oversees the touring productions of Girl from the North Country and Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the worldwide management of Kinky Boots.

For more information about Foresight Theatrical, please visit http://www.fstheatrical.com/

