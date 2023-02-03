Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships For BIPOC Stage Managers Available

Broadway Stage Management Symposium awards 5 free passes to stage managers of color to join the annual conference for stage managers.

Feb. 03, 2023  


2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships For BIPOC Stage Managers Available

Applications are now open for stage managers of color to apply for scholarships to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS). In partnership with Broadway Stage Managers, Narda E. Alcorn, Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Kenneth J. McGee, & Cody Renard Richard, five scholarships for stage managers of color will be awarded for the annual professional development and networking conference for stage managers.

Each scholarship is adjudicated by one of the partner stage manager partners and each recipient will have an individual meeting with their scholarship adjudicator in addition to the free pass to attend the conference in New York City or Online May 20th - 21st and all attendees receive access to a full replay of all sessions.

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is an exciting enrichment opportunity for stage managers at all levels, featuring numerous Broadway stage managers and professionals sharing their experience and expertise. It is also an important networking opportunity as it brings together hundreds of stage managers from across the US and around the world.

"Networking plays a big part in the job opportunities and career of a stage manager. That's why it's necessary to bring more diversity into the rooms where networking happens and that's what these scholarships are designed to do." - Matthew Stern, BSMS founder

These five scholarships are named in honor of Charlie Blackwell a highly regarded, esteemed, and beloved black stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and in 2021 was posthumously honored with a Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art and Craft of Stage Management by the Stage Managers' Association. The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors to the next great generation of BIPOC stage managers.

Applications and more details at: www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, February 28th at 11:59pm ET.

BSMS is an educational intensive open to the public (see website for full details, information, speakers, schedule, pricing, and more) and will be held May 20 - 21, 2023 in a fully hybrid format, live in New York City and on a dynamic online platform.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

Founded by seasoned Broadway stage manager and educator, Matthew Stern who has worked on over twenty Broadway productions including Come From Away, The Lion King, Finding Neverland, On The Town, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Little Mermaid, Wicked, Death Of A Salesman (with Philip Seymour Hoffman), Fiddler On The Roof (with Alfred Molina & Harvey Fierstein), Enchanted April (with Molly Ringwald & Jayne Atkinson), The Phantom Of The Opera, The Full Monty, and many more.

Stern is on the faculty of SUNY Purchase and has taught at UC San Diego. Inspired by his students' enthusiasm to learn what it really takes to manage a Broadway show, he brings together his colleagues and fellow Broadway stage managers for this intensive weekend of panels, seminars and lectures, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.

For more information, please see our website: www.broadwaysymposium.com or contact Matt Stern at matt@broadwaysymposium.com.





Black Broadway Men, Inc. Names Cris Eli Blak Recipient of 2023 BBM Playwriting Initia Photo
Black Broadway Men, Inc. Names Cris Eli Blak Recipient of 2023 BBM Playwriting Initiative
After an extensive search, BLACK BROADWAY MEN, INC. has announced Cris Eli Blak as the selected award recipient of the 2023 BBM Playwriting Initiative.
Black Theatre Coalition Announces New Developments in Year Two Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Announces New Developments in Year Two
Co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, have announced new developments within the Black Theatre Coalition, as the program enters it’s second year.
2023 Jerome Hill Artist Fellows Announced Photo
2023 Jerome Hill Artist Fellows Announced
The Jerome Foundation has announced the 2023 grant recipients in the third round of the Jerome Hill Artist Fellowships program. 54 Fellowships are being awarded (8 in each in the fields of dance; film, video and digital production; literature; music; theater, performance and spoken word; and visual arts, and 3 in each of the newly added fields of technology centered arts and combined artistic fields) to early-career artists based in Minnesota and New York City.
Goodman Theatre Announces Jamal Howard as the 2023 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow Photo
Goodman Theatre Announces Jamal Howard as the 2023 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow
Goodman Theatre has announced Jamal Howard (he/him) as the 2023 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow. A Chicago-based director and choreographer, Howard is the co-artistic director of New American Folk Theatre and an associate company member with TUTA Theatre.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Black Theatre Coalition Announces New Developments in Year TwoBlack Theatre Coalition Announces New Developments in Year Two
February 1, 2023

Co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, have announced new developments within the Black Theatre Coalition, as the program enters it’s second year.
2023 Jerome Hill Artist Fellows Announced2023 Jerome Hill Artist Fellows Announced
February 1, 2023

The Jerome Foundation has announced the 2023 grant recipients in the third round of the Jerome Hill Artist Fellowships program. 54 Fellowships are being awarded (8 in each in the fields of dance; film, video and digital production; literature; music; theater, performance and spoken word; and visual arts, and 3 in each of the newly added fields of technology centered arts and combined artistic fields) to early-career artists based in Minnesota and New York City.
Goodman Theatre Announces Jamal Howard as the 2023 Michael Maggio Directing FellowGoodman Theatre Announces Jamal Howard as the 2023 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow
February 1, 2023

Goodman Theatre has announced Jamal Howard (he/him) as the 2023 Michael Maggio Directing Fellow. A Chicago-based director and choreographer, Howard is the co-artistic director of New American Folk Theatre and an associate company member with TUTA Theatre.
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alex Brightman, and More Join Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre PresentationBrian Stokes Mitchell, Alex Brightman, and More Join Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre Presentation
February 1, 2023

The Kleban Foundation will present the 33rd annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre on Monday, February 6 at 5PM in a private ceremony (by invitation only) hosted by ASCAP and BMI at BMI's New York City headquarters (7 World Trade Center).
Soho Playhouse Announces Winners Of The 2022 International Fringe Encore SeriesSoho Playhouse Announces Winners Of The 2022 International Fringe Encore Series
February 1, 2023

SoHo Playhouse has announced the winners of the 2022 International Fringe Encore Series. Winners include 'Afghanistan Is Not Funny' by Henry Naylor (Theatre Award) and 'Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd'' by Milo McCabe (Comedy Award). Runners-up include 'The Stakeout,' by Martin Dockery (Theatre), and 'Six Chick Flicks or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic' (Comedy).
share