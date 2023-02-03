2023 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships For BIPOC Stage Managers Available







Applications are now open for stage managers of color to apply for scholarships to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS). In partnership with Broadway Stage Managers, Narda E. Alcorn, Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Kenneth J. McGee, & Cody Renard Richard, five scholarships for stage managers of color will be awarded for the annual professional development and networking conference for stage managers.

Each scholarship is adjudicated by one of the partner stage manager partners and each recipient will have an individual meeting with their scholarship adjudicator in addition to the free pass to attend the conference in New York City or Online May 20th - 21st and all attendees receive access to a full replay of all sessions.

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is an exciting enrichment opportunity for stage managers at all levels, featuring numerous Broadway stage managers and professionals sharing their experience and expertise. It is also an important networking opportunity as it brings together hundreds of stage managers from across the US and around the world.

"Networking plays a big part in the job opportunities and career of a stage manager. That's why it's necessary to bring more diversity into the rooms where networking happens and that's what these scholarships are designed to do." - Matthew Stern, BSMS founder

These five scholarships are named in honor of Charlie Blackwell a highly regarded, esteemed, and beloved black stage manager whose Broadway credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and in 2021 was posthumously honored with a Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art and Craft of Stage Management by the Stage Managers' Association. The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors to the next great generation of BIPOC stage managers.

Applications and more details at: www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, February 28th at 11:59pm ET.

BSMS is an educational intensive open to the public (see website for full details, information, speakers, schedule, pricing, and more) and will be held May 20 - 21, 2023 in a fully hybrid format, live in New York City and on a dynamic online platform.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com

Founded by seasoned Broadway stage manager and educator, Matthew Stern who has worked on over twenty Broadway productions including Come From Away, The Lion King, Finding Neverland, On The Town, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Little Mermaid, Wicked, Death Of A Salesman (with Philip Seymour Hoffman), Fiddler On The Roof (with Alfred Molina & Harvey Fierstein), Enchanted April (with Molly Ringwald & Jayne Atkinson), The Phantom Of The Opera, The Full Monty, and many more.

Stern is on the faculty of SUNY Purchase and has taught at UC San Diego. Inspired by his students' enthusiasm to learn what it really takes to manage a Broadway show, he brings together his colleagues and fellow Broadway stage managers for this intensive weekend of panels, seminars and lectures, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.

For more information, please see our website: www.broadwaysymposium.com or contact Matt Stern at matt@broadwaysymposium.com.