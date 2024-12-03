20 Great Audition Songs for Mezzos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









If you’re a mezzo, it can feel overwhelming to find material you love that hasn’t already been sung to death. There’s so much great audition material for mezzos, and much of it is already in everyone’s audition book.

Every year, there seem to be a few songs that get added to an unofficial Do Not Sing list, thanks to their immense popularity. There’s nothing like waiting with your book to enter the audition room, only to suddenly hear your planned material being sung by someone ahead of you in line, and worse, by another person after them. I remember one year where I had to personally ban “The Life I Never Led” from my own book after hearing it too many times while walking through the halls at Pearl Studios.

Although there’s no hard and fast rule about singing something that’s “overdone,” you generally want to avoid the couple of songs that end up being that year’s unfortunate favorites. It’s fine if you love “Dead Mom,” and even better if you can knock people’s socks off with your version, but it may be a good idea to hold off on performing it in general auditions while it’s still so popular.

Fortunately, we’re here to help you find some new favorites, with our list of 20 classic and contemporary audition songs for mezzos. The following 20 songs were selected to represent a variety of ages and actor types. Read on to see which songs made the list!

Two Men in My Life - Big Fish (2013)

Music by Andrew Lippa

Uptempo, Dramatic

“Two Men in My Life” sits in a great place musically, as it allows the singer to highlight their beautiful mezzo-soprano, powerful mix, and a strong point of view, story-wise. It’s also relatively short, so it’s well-suited to a 32 bar cut.

I’m A Little Bit Off - Starting Here, Starting Now (1977)

Music by Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire

Uptempo, Comedic

Although this song doesn’t necessarily have a lot of comedy lyrically, it gives the performer a chance to demonstrate their comedic timing and physicality. It’s a great fit for characters who are a little neurotic, and it showcases your voice without needing to hold out a big money note.

Shut Up and Cheer - We Are the Tigers (2019)

Music by Preston Max Allen

Uptempo, Dramatic

A darkly comic, cheerleader-centric murder mystery, We are the Tigers premiered Off-Broadway, bringing an assortment of pop/rock group numbers and a stacked ensemble of vocalists. This song is sung by cheer team newcomer Eva, who joins the team in Act 2 and spends this song wrestling with her decision to team up with a group of seriously unhinged cheerleaders. Though most of the song stays in a vocal mid-range, it propels to a high energy conclusion.

Crossing the Line - Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2019)

Music by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

Uptempo, Dramatic

If you’re looking for hidden audition gems, TV animation has experienced a renaissance of great musical theatre in recent years, including a wealth of content from the Tangled universe, like this audition song. Originally sung by Eden Espinosa, “Crossing the Line” requires a wide range and a high belt/mix. It’s a great fit for those who enjoy playing an anti-heroine type.

Be a Little Wild - Like You Like It (2004)

By Daniel S. Acquisito and Sammy Buck

Uptempo, Comedic

This lesser-known, Shakespeare-to-80s-high-school musical has some great audition material that hasn’t been sung to death like its era counterparts (hi Heathers and Wedding Singer). “Be a Little Wild” is a great “I want” song for teen and college-aged singers, thanks to its great lyrics and good girl to slightly-less-good girl arc.

But You Go On - Annie Warbucks (1993)

Music by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin

Ballad, Dramatic

Everyone knows Annie, but not everyone knows that it’s had two sequel attempts: Annie 2: Miss Hannigan’s Revenge and Annie Warbucks. The second try, Annie Warbucks, completed a fairly successful run Off-Broadway in 1993. This musical number appeared in both productions—originally performed by Miss Hannigan in Annie 2 and later reassigned to a new villain in Annie Warbucks.

A continuation of Annie’s story, Annie Warbucks introduces a mother-daughter duo and a plot to swindle Daddy Warbucks yet again—this time with a romantic twist. This song, originated by Donna McKechnie, has a great story-telling arc and a big finish that doesn’t require an extraordinarily high belt.

Allie McAndrews - Between the Lines (2022)

Music by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson

Uptempo, Dramatic

If you haven’t listened to Between the Lines yet, this musical has a ton of great solo and duet options for a variety of voice types. “Allie McAndrews” is a remarkably catchy teenage outcast power anthem suitable for anyone who fits the world of Heathers or Mean Girls. Though it’s originally a duet, it can easily be converted into a solo.

I Belong Here - The Grand Tour (1978)

Music by Jerry Herman

Ballad, Dramatic

One of Jerry Herman’s more obscure works, The Grand Tour received good reviews but was largely forgotten in a Broadway season that included shows like Sweeney Todd and They’re Playing Our Song. Still, this number is a beautiful example of Jerry Herman at his best, and it offers the singer the opportunity to combine a powerful belt with a declarative message. Bonus points for an opt-up on that last note.

When Love is Gone - A Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Music by Paul Williams

Ballad, Dramatic

What do Christmas, the Muppets, and arguably Michael Caine’s finest performance have in common? They make up the story around this audition number, which was sadly cut from the final theatrical version of A Muppet Christmas Carol. “When Love is Gone” is sung by Scrooge’s first love, Belle, during the Ghost of Christmas Past segment of the film. Although this isn’t a showy song, it has a beautiful melody and tells a moving story, making it a great audition option for a strong actor.

Uptempo, Dramatic

If you’re looking for material with a contemporary Broadway sound, Drew Gasparini’s song “The Pile” is a soulful and poignant option. Quiet and powerful, it gives the singer a lot of freedom to riff as they choose – a great option for vocalists who enjoy singing pop.

Vicki’s Lament - Chris, Mrs. (2023)

Music by Matt Stodolak and Katie Kerr

Uptempo, Dramatic

Chris, Mrs. is a charming new holiday musical with some prime audition material for a variety of types. If you’re looking to bring some villainous energy into the audition room, this song delivers the goods. Of course, it is Christmas-themed, but as long as you don’t mind a Christmas audition in July, this is a fabulous option for anyone who loves playing wicked.

Is This Not Love - Twelfth Night (2018)

Music by Shaina Taub

Ballad, Dramatic

If you’re a fan of Shaina Taub’s Tony-winning musical, Suffs, you’ll enjoy a deep dive into her numerous collaborations with The Public Theatre for Shakespeare in the Park. This soulful number was sung by Taub herself, who played the clown Feste in the park production. If you’re looking for a dreamy ballad that really lets you display some range, this one’s a great choice.

Barb’s Turn - Stranger Sings! (2021)

Music by Jonathan Hogue

Uptempo, Comedic

The parody musical you didn’t know you needed, Stranger Sings! has premiered around the globe, including its successful run Off-Broadway. “Barb’s Turn” combines classic Broadway tropes with the plight of Stranger Things Season 1’s tragic character Barb Holland. Written to be a total show-stopper, this is one hilarious potential audition number if you’ve got a knack for comedy and a high belt.

Hey, Look Me Over - Wildcat (1960)

Music by Cy Coleman

Uptempo, Dramatic

This song hails from Lucille Ball’s one and only appearance on Broadway. Although the lyrics are a little dated, the rah-rah sentiment of this number is timeless, making it a great belt option for more classic musical theatre auditions. And since you likely have a wider range than Lucille Ball was purported to have, you might want to option up on the ending.

It’s Only a First Date - The Evolution of Mann (2018)

Music by Douglas J. Cohen and Dan Elish

Ballad, Dramatic

There aren’t many Broadway ballads that reference Netflix. This sweet number comes from a charming 90-minute Off-Broadway show that enjoyed a brief run, featuring the talented Allie Trimm and Max Crumm. For singers whose sweet spot is a strong mix with some soaring soprano notes, this is a great audition option.

Ride - Ride: A New Musical (2022)

Music by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams

Uptempo, Dramatic

Ride: A New Musical tells the true story of the first woman to ride across the world on a bicycle. The title number is a joyful intro to the show’s magnetic lead, Annie Londonderry, and it’s a great vehicle for showing your charisma and leading lady capacity. Plus, the super-catchy chorus has some of the highest notes in the whole number, making it super easy to find a great audition cut.

Secondary Princess - Disenchanted (2014)

Music by Dennis T. Giacino

Uptempo, Comedic

Picture Princess Jasmine in the 21st century – that’s this song. Funny but a little crass, so it’s important to choose wisely when you sing this song in an audition room. The number flies by quickly, making it a great option for when you need a short audition cut that packs a punch.

Bring the Future Faster - Rooms: A Rock Romance (2009)

Music by Paul Scott Goodman

Uptempo, Dramatic

I’m convinced that it’s the Scottish accent this song requires in the actual production that makes people overlook this rock anthem. Fortunately, this song fits outside the show’s context; you can easily nix the accent and still nail the number. Originated by powerhouse vocalist Leslie Kritzer, “Bring the Future Faster” is a great audition piece to add to your book if you’re looking for musical theatre with a rock edge.

Saturday Alone - Calvin Berger (2006)

Music by Barry Wyner

Uptempo, Dramatic

A great fit for high school and college-age singers, "Saturday Alone" captures teen angst and the anxiety of unrequited high school love. With a compelling arc and several options for a 32-bar cut, this song is a character-driven storytelling piece with some fabulous high-belt notes.

When the World Was Mine - The Count of Monte Cristo (2016)

Music by Frank Wildhorn

Ballad, Dramatic

Although The Count of Monte Cristo has been produced worldwide, it never premiered on Broadway, leaving songs like this one off many audition radars. If you’re a big fan of Jekyll & Hyde or Bonnie & Clyde, here’s an option from a lesser-known Wildhorn show that has very similar energy. It brings the epic quality and range of “Someone Like You” and “Dyin Ain’t So Bad” without their coinciding popularity.

Choosing the right material for your audition book is often a process of trial-and-error. You might find a song you love that just doesn’t seem to land in the audition room. It’s often helpful to meet with a pianist to sing through some of your potential audition options before you perform them in front of casting. If you’re having a tough time deciding which songs might be the right ones for you, here’s a rule of thumb: if you’re excited to sing it, you’re on the right track.

Many performers are given "perfect" material for their voice or type by well-intentioned coaches or teachers, only to find that it consistently falls flat for them. If this is you, it might be a good time to ask yourself, “Do I actually enjoy singing this song, or am I just doing it because it’s supposed to be the ‘right’ material for me?”

If your book is full of songs that you don’t like or are tired of singing, that very well may come through in your actual audition. If that’s the case, don’t worry. Just take it as encouragement to reinspire your inner actor and refresh your materials. After all, doesn’t it sound so much nicer to go through another audition season with a book full of songs that you absolutely love?

It’s not an easy task, but it can be very rewarding in the long run. We hope this list helps start you off on the right foot. Good luck and happy auditioning!

Comments





