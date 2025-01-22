20 Great Audition Songs for Baritones & Basses

Looking for lesser-known audition songs for baritones and basses? Look no further!
If you’re a baritone or bass singer looking to refresh your go-to audition material, here’s a list of musical theatre songs to help you showcase your range and talent to the folks behind the audition table.
Whether the dramatic lead is your bread-and-butter or you shine as the comedic scene-stealer, the following 20 audition songs for baritones and basses belong to a variety of character types, so you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. Ready? Let’s get started!
Music by Jonathan Reid Gealt
Ballad, Dramatic
This soulful ballad is a great option for a baritone who is comfortable with vocal improvisation and riffing.This number requires vocal flexibility and musicianship, making it a strong choice for auditions for contemporary musical theatre productions.
Music by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater
Ballad, Dramatic
A great selection from Tangled’s animated universe, this number is a solid option for a leading man looking for a reflective piece that lives in their mid-range. Sung by the former rogue Flynn Rider, it explores his feelings of doubt and uncertainty over his past and what the future might hold.
Music by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore
Uptempo, Dramatic
Written to sound like it’s straight from 1960, this number is a great option to bring in for jukebox musicals like Jersey Boys or Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Energetic, joyful, and charming, it makes an excellent choice as a way to introduce yourself to the audition panel.
Music by Stephen Sondheim
Ballad, Dramatic
Although this song has seen many an audition room, its lullaby-like quality and beautiful Sondheim melody makes it great for an introspective audition number. Sung by the character of Shakespeare, its poetic lyrics are pulled straight from his play, Cymbeline.
Music by Danny Abosch and John Maclay
Ballad, Comedic
This goofy number is great for when you want to bring a combination of villainy and comedy into the room. Sung by a creepy and dramatic night janitor, it’s a great character piece that gives you a lot of freedom to make big choices in your audition.
Music by David Yazbek
Uptempo, Dramatic
Basses don’t get enough love in the world of contemporary musical theatre, so bookmark this one as a solid uptempo audition option for a powerful bass voice. Dramatic and full of metaphor, this song flies by quickly with numerous key changes, giving you plenty of opportunity to highlight your range in 16 or 32 bars.
Music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe
Ballad, Dramatic
This sweet song is a great fit for a performer who often plays the underdog. Vulnerable and heartfelt, it gives the opportunity to win the table over with an endearing journey from insecurity to hard-won confidence.
Music by Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson, and Dorothy Fields
Ballad, Dramatic
A show that never made it to Broadway, Lucky in the Rain is a celebration of the music of Jimmy McHugh, including this sweet ballad, which fits into the world of classic musical theatre. Whether you’re going in for a musical by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, or another classic composer, this song has the versatility to be appropriate for all of them.
Music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Ballad, Dramatic
If you’re looking for a heart-warming anthem, here’s one by composer-lyricist team Ahrens & Flaherty that was written to bring down the house. If you’ve got a strong operatic sound, this song works as a great alternative to other, more popular Broadway anthems.
Music by Cy Coleman and Ira Glassman
Uptempo, Dramatic
Although this song was quite popular in audition rooms many years ago, enough time has passed that it’s no longer a go-to baritenor audition piece. It’s clear why it was so popular in the past; done well, it can be quite a showstopper in the audition room.
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel
Uptempo, Comedic
Another selection to file under the comedic villain classification, this song is great for a character performer who can make a lot out of lyrics that aren’t already full of jokes. Important to note: the character is singing this song to his pet mice.
Music by Marvin Hamlisch and Craig Carnelia
Ballad, Dramatic
This haunting ballad sits comfortably between the tenor and baritone range, making it ideal for baritenor voices. Although it’s no stranger to the audition room, it has an intimate tone that can make for a poignant and memorable audition. Even better, it’s got a great ending to use as a 16 or 32 bar cut.
Music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Ballad, Dramatic
Although this song isn’t terribly impressive vocally, it quietly conveys a poignant message that makes for a powerful audition when sung with heart. It’s a great option for when the team asks you to sing something you love.
Music by David Yazbeck
Ballad, Dramatic
This is a smooth, romantic number that’s quite fun for its subject matter. Sung by a character teaching his friend how to be suave when speaking to a woman, its jazzy energy also leaves room to show your lighthearted side to the folks behind the table.
Music by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason
Uptempo, Comedic
If you’re a bass and like to play baddies, then this song might be a fun one to add to your repertoire. A relatively simple number melodically, it gives plenty of opportunities to take some comedic liberties in the room, so you can leave them laughing behind the table.
Music by David Friedman and Peter Kellogg
Ballad, Comedic
Although I’ve classified this one as comedic, it’s more of a dramedy, as it plays out an internal struggle over being in love. A combination of humor and conflict, it’s a good way to show you can give a nuanced performance while also showcasing some choice notes.
Music by Dick Gallagher and Mark Waldrop
Uptempo, Comedic
Another great option for an underdog type, this song is a solid character piece that lets you show both vulnerability and charm. Although it’s not terribly demanding vocally, it’s a good way to show some personality in the room.
Music by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen
Uptempo, Dramatic
If you tend to get called in for period pieces set in the South or the West, this one lands squarely in that genre. It’s a strong option for a performer with a versatile range who can authentically capture a folk-inspired sound.
Music by Leslie Bricusse
Ballad, Dramatic
This victorious number is a great option for a quick 16 or 32 bars. It offers a clear emotional journey and builds to a climactic ending that demonstrates some range, a great storytelling option for a seasoned performer.
Music by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams
Ballad, Dramatic
This classic ballad can land powerfully in the audition room for a rich baritone voice. It has a timeless quality to it, and it evokes a sense of melancholy and longing, making it a memorable choice for an audition piece.
We hope this list of bass and baritone audition songs offers you some inspiration for your next big audition. When it comes to choosing new material for auditioning, it’s a good idea to listen to each song more than once, so you have a little extra time to process the melody and lyrics. Of course, some songs will jump out at you right away, but don’t toss a potential option if it doesn’t grab you within the first thirty seconds.
It can also be helpful to give a song a short trial period to see whether it lands in the audition room. You might find that even though you love singing it, it just doesn’t fit the energy of a 16-32 bar audition slot, and that’s ok! Finding the right material for auditions is its own science. Take the time you need to work through different options and get it in front of the audition table more than once. It may take a few auditions to determine whether it feels good for you or not.
Good luck, and hope you book it!
