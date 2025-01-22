20 Great Audition Songs for Baritones & Basses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









If you’re a baritone or bass singer looking to refresh your go-to audition material, here’s a list of musical theatre songs to help you showcase your range and talent to the folks behind the audition table.

Whether the dramatic lead is your bread-and-butter or you shine as the comedic scene-stealer, the following 20 audition songs for baritones and basses belong to a variety of character types, so you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. Ready? Let’s get started!

Let Me Try - Jonathan Reid Gealt (2017)

Music by Jonathan Reid Gealt

Ballad, Dramatic

This soulful ballad is a great option for a baritone who is comfortable with vocal improvisation and riffing.This number requires vocal flexibility and musicianship, making it a strong choice for auditions for contemporary musical theatre productions.

Everything I Ever Thought I Knew - Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2019)

Music by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater

Ballad, Dramatic

A great selection from Tangled’s animated universe, this number is a solid option for a leading man looking for a reflective piece that lives in their mid-range. Sung by the former rogue Flynn Rider, it explores his feelings of doubt and uncertainty over his past and what the future might hold.

One Less Angel - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 (2019)

Music by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore

Uptempo, Dramatic

Written to sound like it’s straight from 1960, this number is a great option to bring in for jukebox musicals like Jersey Boys or Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Energetic, joyful, and charming, it makes an excellent choice as a way to introduce yourself to the audition panel.

Fear No More - The Frogs (2004)

Music by Stephen Sondheim

Ballad, Dramatic

Although this song has seen many an audition room, its lullaby-like quality and beautiful Sondheim melody makes it great for an introspective audition number. Sung by the character of Shakespeare, its poetic lyrics are pulled straight from his play, Cymbeline.

Watch Your Step - Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (2016)

Music by Danny Abosch and John Maclay

Ballad, Comedic

This goofy number is great for when you want to bring a combination of villainy and comedy into the room. Sung by a creepy and dramatic night janitor, it’s a great character piece that gives you a lot of freedom to make big choices in your audition.

Yesterday, Tomorrow, and Today - Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010)

Music by David Yazbek

Uptempo, Dramatic

Basses don’t get enough love in the world of contemporary musical theatre, so bookmark this one as a solid uptempo audition option for a powerful bass voice. Dramatic and full of metaphor, this song flies by quickly with numerous key changes, giving you plenty of opportunity to highlight your range in 16 or 32 bars.

The Kind of Man I Am - Betty Blue Eyes (2011)

Music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Ballad, Dramatic

This sweet song is a great fit for a performer who often plays the underdog. Vulnerable and heartfelt, it gives the opportunity to win the table over with an endearing journey from insecurity to hard-won confidence.

The Music Stopped - Lucky in the Rain (2000)

Music by Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson, and Dorothy Fields

Ballad, Dramatic

A show that never made it to Broadway, Lucky in the Rain is a celebration of the music of Jimmy McHugh, including this sweet ballad, which fits into the world of classic musical theatre. Whether you’re going in for a musical by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, or another classic composer, this song has the versatility to be appropriate for all of them.

I Was Here - The Glorious Ones (2007)

Music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Ballad, Dramatic

If you’re looking for a heart-warming anthem, here’s one by composer-lyricist team Ahrens & Flaherty that was written to bring down the house. If you’ve got a strong operatic sound, this song works as a great alternative to other, more popular Broadway anthems.

Use What You Got - The Life (1990)

Music by Cy Coleman and Ira Glassman

Uptempo, Dramatic

Although this song was quite popular in audition rooms many years ago, enough time has passed that it’s no longer a go-to baritenor audition piece. It’s clear why it was so popular in the past; done well, it can be quite a showstopper in the audition room.

You Can Get Away with Anything - The Woman in White (2004)

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel

Uptempo, Comedic

Another selection to file under the comedic villain classification, this song is great for a character performer who can make a lot out of lyrics that aren’t already full of jokes. Important to note: the character is singing this song to his pet mice.

I Cannot Hear the City - Sweet Smell of Success (2002)

Music by Marvin Hamlisch and Craig Carnelia

Ballad, Dramatic

This haunting ballad sits comfortably between the tenor and baritone range, making it ideal for baritenor voices. Although it’s no stranger to the audition room, it has an intimate tone that can make for a poignant and memorable audition. Even better, it’s got a great ending to use as a 16 or 32 bar cut.

Love Who You Love - A Man of No Importance (2002)

Music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Ballad, Dramatic

Although this song isn’t terribly impressive vocally, it quietly conveys a poignant message that makes for a powerful audition when sung with heart. It’s a great option for when the team asks you to sing something you love.

Haled’s Song About Love - The Band’s Visit (2017)

Music by David Yazbeck

Ballad, Dramatic

This is a smooth, romantic number that’s quite fun for its subject matter. Sung by a character teaching his friend how to be suave when speaking to a woman, its jazzy energy also leaves room to show your lighthearted side to the folks behind the table.

One of a Kind - Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (2006)

Music by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason

Uptempo, Comedic

If you’re a bass and like to play baddies, then this song might be a fun one to add to your repertoire. A relatively simple number melodically, it gives plenty of opportunities to take some comedic liberties in the room, so you can leave them laughing behind the table.

Stop There - Desperate Measures (2017)

Music by David Friedman and Peter Kellogg

Ballad, Comedic

Although I’ve classified this one as comedic, it’s more of a dramedy, as it plays out an internal struggle over being in love. A combination of humor and conflict, it’s a good way to show you can give a nuanced performance while also showcasing some choice notes.

Last One Picked - Whoop-De-Doo (1994)

Music by Dick Gallagher and Mark Waldrop

Uptempo, Comedic

Another great option for an underdog type, this song is a solid character piece that lets you show both vulnerability and charm. Although it’s not terribly demanding vocally, it’s a good way to show some personality in the room.

Disappear - The Burnt Part Boys (2011)

Music by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen

Uptempo, Dramatic

If you tend to get called in for period pieces set in the South or the West, this one lands squarely in that genre. It’s a strong option for a performer with a versatile range who can authentically capture a folk-inspired sound.

I’ll Begin Again - Scrooge (1996)

Music by Leslie Bricusse

Ballad, Dramatic

This victorious number is a great option for a quick 16 or 32 bars. It offers a clear emotional journey and builds to a climactic ending that demonstrates some range, a great storytelling option for a seasoned performer.

Night Song - Golden Boy (1964)

Music by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams

Ballad, Dramatic

This classic ballad can land powerfully in the audition room for a rich baritone voice. It has a timeless quality to it, and it evokes a sense of melancholy and longing, making it a memorable choice for an audition piece.

We hope this list of bass and baritone audition songs offers you some inspiration for your next big audition. When it comes to choosing new material for auditioning, it’s a good idea to listen to each song more than once, so you have a little extra time to process the melody and lyrics. Of course, some songs will jump out at you right away, but don’t toss a potential option if it doesn’t grab you within the first thirty seconds.

It can also be helpful to give a song a short trial period to see whether it lands in the audition room. You might find that even though you love singing it, it just doesn’t fit the energy of a 16-32 bar audition slot, and that’s ok! Finding the right material for auditions is its own science. Take the time you need to work through different options and get it in front of the audition table more than once. It may take a few auditions to determine whether it feels good for you or not.

Good luck, and hope you book it!

Comments





