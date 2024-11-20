25 Great Audition Songs for Sopranos

Looking for lesser-known audition songs for a soprano? Look no further!
Tired of audition song lists filled with clearly overused suggestions (hello, “Much More” and “Ice Cream”)? Or even worse, a list where most of the recommendations were obviously written for belters?
Let us help you find some fresh material. From Golden Age to contemporary, spanning both comedic and dramatic styles – we’ve curated a list of 25 fantastic audition songs for musical theatre sopranos.
While shows like Guys and Dolls, The Light in the Piazza, Camelot, and The Bridges of Madison County offer iconic audition material for sopranos, they won’t appear on this list—we focused on selections that aren’t as commonly recommended elsewhere online.
The following 25 soprano audition songs are a combination of greats and lesser knowns, so you can choose material that you love and knock that audition out of the park. Whether you’re a mezzo, lyric, or coloratura soprano, this selection offers options to suit a variety of soprano ranges.
As you look for the right material for your audition repertoire, you needn’t worry if the songs you like best are well-known and popular. Remember, even an “overdone” song can still be a fantastic audition choice when done well.
Rule of thumb: if you absolutely love singing it, then it’s likely a great audition piece for you. Now let’s get started!
Written by Christopher Curtis
Ballad, Dramatic
Chaplin recounts the storied life and career of silent film legend Charlie Chaplin. Sung by Oona O’Neill, a young actress who later becomes Chaplin’s wife, this sweet, soaring ballad flies by quickly, a great candidate for a solid 16 or 32 bars.
Written by John Kander and Fred Ebb
Uptempo, Comedic
Set against the backdrop of 1933 Atlantic City, Steel Pier details the not-so-glamorous world of dance marathons. In this song, contestant Precious McGuire gets the chance to finally perform her heart out to a rapt audience. As part of Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway debut, this song is tailored to her charismatic coloratura sound and comedic stylings, giving you the opportunity to showcase both of yours.
Written by Jeff Blumenkrantz
Ballad, Dramatic
If you’re looking to break hearts behind the casting table, “I Won’t Mind” is a moving ballad, sung by a devoted godmother as she reflects on an unfulfilled longing for motherhood through her relationship with her godson. Originally from an unfinished musical about the life of Benjamin Franklin’s son William, this song was brought to prominence by Audra McDonald on her solo album How Glory Goes.
Written by Albert Hague and Arnold B. Horwitt
Uptempo, Comedic
A great combination of sassy and naive, “I’ll Show Him” is a fun character piece. Made famous by Barbara Cook, it’s a great window into the character of Hilda—a young Amish girl grappling with an unrequited crush. Sweet and a little silly, it’s a great option for any ingenue soprano.
Written by Lucy Simon, Michael Korie, and Amy Powers
Ballad, Dramatic
Although Dr Zhivago didn’t receive the kindest welcome from critics when it landed on Broadway, it still served up some memorable numbers, including this one. “When the Music Played” offers a style and story reminiscent of Anastasia’s “In My Dreams”, which has been very popular at auditions in recent years. This song serves as an ideal alternative for a soprano.
Written by James McDonald, David Vos, Robert Gerlach, Ed Linderman
Uptempo, Comedic
If you’re looking for the chance to play up some comedy in your audition, this one gives you plenty of room to make some big choices. It’s a great option for highlighting both your vocal range and any knack for physical comedy.
Written by Adam Guettel
Ballad, Dramatic
Migratory V is a short but poignant ballad from the song cycle Myths & Hymns, an exploration of characters and themes in Greek mythology. Though less vocally showy than other audition songs on this list, it tells a quietly powerful story of yearning that brings out a singer’s depth, maturity, and musicality.
Written by Alan Menken
Uptempo, Comedic
The only Disney song on our list, “Happy Working Song” is sung by animated-princess-turned-human Giselle, after waking up in the cluttered New York City apartment of her two rescuers, a harried father and Disney-loving daughter. Originated by Amy Adams, this patter song is a great choice for those looking for material from a slightly lesser-known Disney princess.
Written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell
Ballad, Dramatic
Sung by a spooky doll-headed ghost girl, this haunting number is gold for coloratura sopranos who can match vocal flexibility with creepy, gothic energy. If you haven’t spent any time with Ride the Cyclone, it’s a wonderfully weird musical with great material for a variety of voices and types. And if you can nail this number, it’s sure to make those behind the table sit up and take notice.
Written by Maury Yeston
Ballad, Dramatic
If you’re looking for a non-princess song that still gives off princess energy, this one’s a solid candidate. Hopeful, urgent, and declarative – it asks and then answers, so you have a full story to play in one song – and it does it all beautifully.
Written by Will Reynolds
Uptempo, Comedic
Finding a soprano audition song that’s legitimately funny isn’t easy. Enter “Spring,” which could be called the contemporary version of Camelot’s “Lusty Month of May”. We’ll let you take a look at those lyrics yourself, but this floaty and funny soprano tune is definitely a crowd pleaser.
Written by Stephen Sondheim
Ballad, Dramatic
When you think of Sondheim’s contributions to soprano audition material, you might immediately jump to “On the Steps of the Palace” or “Green Finch and Linnet Bird,” but this gem from his less-recognized TV musical Evening Primrose also deserves its flowers. The story itself involves a poet finding a secret community in a department store and a rather creepy ending for the two lovers in this song, but the music easily stands up out of context. Though originally a duet, this one can easily be cut into a solo.
Written by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II
Ballad, Dramatic
If you’re looking for a song that fits into the same world as “Out of My Dreams” (Oklahoma) and “If I Loved You” (Carousel), this one’s a winner. Choosing material targeting the Rodgers & Hammerstein collection can be tricky, as much of their soprano audition material is so well-loved (and well-sung). “All the Things You Are” holds its own among these classics without being quite as popular as its more famous counterparts, making it a great option for Golden Age musical auditions.
Music by Cy Coleman and Ira Gasman
Ballad, Dramatic
Typically, songs with messages like this one end up as big belty showstoppers (paging “Get Out and Stay Out”), but “I’m Leaving You” subverts the genre by giving us a beautiful soprano piece with a gliding melody and a great arc. A solid way to show casting you can nail a 90’s ballad, soprano-style.
Written by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart
Ballad, Comedic
It’s “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, but funny. This one will definitely surprise the folks behind the table in the best way if they’re not already familiar with it. Play it with total sincerity, and you’ll quickly win over the room.
Written by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens
Ballad, Dramatic
In the stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, Scrooge’s love interest, Emily, sings this just after he proposes while the elder Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Past look on. Though originally a duet/trio, this simple, sweet ballad works well solo.
Written by Jack Feldman and Bruce Sussman
Ballad, Dramatic
If you’re looking for another song that gives Disney princess energy, Thumbelina hits the mark with this beautiful lullaby. “Soon” brings just the right amount of yearning, romance, and youth to this “I want” song, making it a great audition piece for a variety of ages.
Written by Marc Blitzstein
Ballad, Dramatic
Sometimes material from older musicals can sound dirge-y when played at the slower tempos more typical of the early-to-mid-20th century. Don’t let older recordings of this one fool you. Give it your own contemporary energy, and its gorgeous melody and lyrics will land well.
Written by Paul Gordon
Uptempo, Comedic
For sopranos who enjoy a haughty melisma, Jane Eyre’s “The Finer Things” gives the opportunity to play a unique character while showcasing some starry high notes. Sung by the beautiful and calculating socialite Blanche Ingram, the number details a love for luxury and a ploy to marry rich.
Written by Barbara Anselmi and Brian Hargrove
Uptempo, Dramatic
If you’re looking for an audition song that shows some vocal versatility, this one lets the singer incorporate their mix and belt alongside some lovely high notes. Add in some fast-paced storytelling, and you can get a lot of bang for your buck in 32 bars.
Written by Maury Yeston
Ballad, Dramatic
Stephen Sondheim chose this Maury Yeston song as one of the ones he wished he’d written, and it’s easy to see why. Intimate and lovely, “New Words” is sung by a father to his young son. Though originally penned for a male voice, the song has also been performed by Broadway veterans like Liz Callaway and Laura Osnes, which is why we include it here.
Written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart
Uptempo, Comedic
This one was a big hit in 1943, and it’s got staying power, thanks to its combination of lilting notes and gruesome lyrics. Although the melody is a bit repetitive, it can be shortened into a quality cut with a winning ending.
Written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart
Uptempo, Dramatic
Based on Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, The Boys from Syracuse tells the story of two sets of identical twins—masters named Antipholus and their servants named Dromio—who were separated at birth, and the hijinks that ensue when they reunite as adults. This feisty number is sung by Adriana, the wife of Antipholus of Ephesus, as she reflects on a life spent missing her absent husband. Although one of the more commonly used songs on this list, its timelessness makes it a winner.
Written by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner
Uptempo, Dramatic
I know what you’re thinking, but hear me out. Though this song is an audition workhorse, there’s a reason it gets pulled out so much, especially for 8-16 bar audition requirements – the ending of this classic piece is a great way to showcase a beautiful high C6.
Written by Jerry Herman
Ballad, Dramatic
Dear World is the tale of the eccentric Countess Aurelia, an elderly woman who discovers an evil corporate plot to destroy her Parisian town for the oil under its streets. This dreamy ballad belongs to Nina, a young waitress from the local cafe, who sings it just after meeting her handsome counterpart, Julian. It’s plaintive, pretty, and not performed nearly as often as other soprano mainstays from the same time period.
We hope this list provides you with some inspiration as you prepare for future auditions. Whether you’re in the process of updating your audition repertoire or you’re building out your book for the first time, it’s best to go with your gut when it comes to choosing material. Do you enjoy singing it? Does it feel good in your voice? Ask yourself these questions as you work through new material.
And if you don’t nail a performance the first time you audition with a new song, don’t take that as a sign. Sometimes audition material needs time and repetition before it feels good in your body. Focus on the story and work the material with a voice teacher if you can. Happy audition song hunting!
