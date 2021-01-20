VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production's Leisha Ramadhania Kaligis Performs 'One Short Day' From WICKED

Hi Jakarta Production is back with another video featuring its students!

This time, student Leisha Ramadhania Kaligis performed 'One Short Day' from Wicked. Kaligis finished the Musical Theatre Intensive Virtual Camp in 2020.

Check out the video below!

Established in 2017, Based in Jakarta, Indonesia as Youth Performing Arts Training Centre and House of Art Productions. The company is the First Official Kids Broadway Performance in Indonesia, have mission to inspire, show and bring people around the world creative minds, innovative performance and production, also become a home for us Provide arts edutainment programs that promote life long experience and skills also supporting artists in the magnifent era.