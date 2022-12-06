Previews: Check Out Photos from CEK TOKO SEBELAH at Rehearsal

CEK TOKO SEBELAH is a 2016 movie directed by Indonesian comic Ernest Prakasa. Telling the story of a Chinese-Indonesian family, the film proved popular by critics and audience alike, winning a multitude of awards while also pulling in billions of rupiah in box office.

Ernest Prakasa is working together with Jakarta Movin to adapt CEK TOKO SEBELAH for the stage as a musical. The stage versio will run on December 9 through December 11 at Teater Jakarta, Taman Ismail Marzuki. Jakarta Movin is a production company best known for MUSIKAL PETUALANGAN SHERINA, an adaptation of another highly successful Indonesian movie.

This production not only features renowned actors such as Chandra Satria, Morgan Oey, Kristo Immanuel, and Lea Simanjuntak, but also ensemble members chosen through an audition process. The musical will also have a new libretto consisting of 16 original songs.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.