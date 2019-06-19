I LA GALIGO to Play at Ciputra Artpreneur Theater

I La Galigo will play at Ciputra Artptreneur Theater July 3-7, 2019.

The musical is written by Robert Wilson and has been featured since 2004 in Asia, Europe, Australia and the United States. It is based on an adaptation by Rhoda Grauer of the Bugis epic Sureq Galigo creation myth from South Sulawesi.

I La Galigo tells the story of Sawerigading and his twin sister, We Tenriabeng. They were descendants of gods, and from their conception they were fated to fall in love with one another. To prevent this, the Bissu priests force Sawerigading and We Tenriabeng to live apart from each other. Many years later, Sawerigading travels home to meet this beautiful woman that he has heard so much about. The beautiful woman, as luck would have it, is We Tenriabeng, and her biological brother is now in love with her. Determined to not fulfill the prophecy, We Tenriabeng sets up her brother with another beautiful woman. Sawerigading marries the other woman and conceives a child, I La Galigo. However, the prophecy does indeed fulfill itself as the earth has become desolate and no other humans exist besides their children, and they are forced to mate and repopulate the earth.

For tickets and more information about I La Galigo, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Indonesia Stories

More Hot Stories For You