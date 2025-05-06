A Fun Delight: A Review of PERKAWINAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Review by Zahira, editing by Rakaputra Paputungan.

The musical Perkawinan by Indonesian Musical Company’s Winter Class was staged on 22 March 2025 at Gedung Kesenian Miss Tjitjih, Jakarta. The Production Team presented two performances on the same day, with two different sets of cast. The team from BroadwayWorld Indonesia had the opportunity to attend the first show at 1:00 PM, and here’s our review.

Perkawinan tells the story of Gita (played by Alishia), a woman in her 20s who is eager to get married. Her journey is made more complicated by a whirlwind of suitors, each suitor is introduced by the matchmaker Nyonya Eliya (played by Natalie). The suitors are all so different in their own unique way, there is Serabi (Billy), a smug civil servant; William (Nicko), a dramatic poet; Damar (Grey Andrew), an extravagant businessman; Dahlan (Aurelius), a childish Jaksel starboy; and Udin, who is just… Udin. Lastly, Karim (Dorothea Carmelita), a mysterious friend of the family, brings Ahmad (M Irsyad), a quiet and humble naval officer. Their contrasting personalities result in a lighthearted rivalry filled with comedic tension.

The musical opens with an ensemble number that introduces all the characters. While the beginning looked a bit stiff, the cast quickly found their rhythm. The character of Serabi particularly stands out to me, with his larger-than-life personality and conceited tongue. The way he belittles Gita’s home and boasts of his own is both funny and infuriating, the kind of comedy that makes the show engaging. The interactions between the suitors are one of the musical’s highlights, as each suitor takes every opportunity to steal the spotlight, making for a highly entertaining dynamic. Kudos to the actors playing the suitors. I really enjoy how they constantly try to win Gita’s heart as well as the audience’s. They delivered excellent performances, and every suitor was undeniably charming.

In act two, Gita finds herself overwhelmed by the attention and expectations, eventually fleeing in distress. This part delves into Gita’s struggles in her decision-making process. One of my favourite moments is when she asks Siti, the housemaid, on her perspective about love and marriage. Even though Siti advised Gita to choose the richest suitor, their interaction was still a lovely thing to watch, it offered Gita relief and genuine insight on love. This duet sequence between Gita and Sita is particularly endearing, giving one of the most adorable moments of the show.

As the story progresses, Karim plays a pivotal role in influencing Gita’s decision. She slyly discredits the other suitors, labeling Serabi as corrupt, William as disingenuous, and Dahlan as abusive. This persuasion leads to a series of revelations that shakes the foundation of Gita’s arranged courtship. Tensions escalate when Dahlan, furious when he overhears the horrible things Karim has said about him, as then he confronts Gita with an aggressive manner, unintentionally proving the accusations true.

Despite the turmoil, the musical still maintains the fun and lighthearted tone. Eventually, Ahmad, the last remaining suitor, steps forward for a heartfelt proposal. However, there was a twist: it turns out Gita and Ahmad have different religious backgrounds. The show closes with a dynamic ensemble number, bringing back the musical’s buoyant energy. Interestingly, their religious differences are never discussed further, leaving their ending rather ambiguous.

Musically, Perkawinan offers a mix of memorable tunes and simpler numbers. While not every song sticks, there are some melodies that still linger in my head, even after two weeks of watching, particularly in the final duet between Gita and Ahmad. The music is calm and melodic, occasionally catchy, but never overindulgent.

The performances are consistently strong. The cast from the Indonesian Musical Company’s Winter Class delivers sharp comedic timing and clear vocal execution. The supporting characters often steal the spotlight were the show’s biggest assets. Interestingly, the main character, the one who usually plays a prominent role in the show, sort of felt overshadowed this time by the strength of the supporting cast. The costumes and lighting serve their purpose without drawing too much attention. Each costume reflects the character’s occupation and personality, but not enough to leave a lasting impression. Similarly, the lighting works well to support scene transitions and mood shifts, but mostly remains conventional.

Ultimately, Perkawinan is a lovely and delightful musical that blends satire with sincerity. While it falters slightly in pacing and sound quality, the charm, energy, and creativity more than make up for it. Even with its imperfections, Perkawinan delivers a meaningful and enjoyable theatrical experience.

Photos by @photogravie24

Broadwayworld Indonesia is a media partner of Perkawinan.

