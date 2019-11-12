Voice Box Indy Returns With A Thanksgiving Edition

The Fearless Leap presents its third installment of Voice Box Indy at Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a fitting Thanksgiving theme, "Kind & Generous," a song by Natalie Merchant, which musical guest Melissa Sandullo will perform at the top of the show. From there, storytellers will share a story based on the theme, which will inspire the artist's next song selection.

Haley Lawrence produced two sold-out performances of "Listen to Your Mother," the live, storytelling show founded by Ann Imig that's "Giving Motherhood a Microphone," this past Mother's Day weekend at IndyFringe Basile Theatre. Lawrence owns and runs The Fearless Leap, a coaching service based in Carmel that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential. Voice Box Stories is the joint creation of Maureen Muldoon, an actress, spiritual teacher, author, and life coach and Cathy Richardson, a singer, songwriter, actress, and narrator, who is best known as the lead singer of the band Jefferson Starship. The pair currently stages the show monthly in the Chicagoland area.

This month, the storytelling lineup includes Kim McCann, recent winner of the Frank Basile Emerging Stories fellowship presented by Storytelling Arts of Indiana; Sally Perkins, who just staged her one-woman show "Digging in Their Heels" in October in the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City; David Smitley, Kristin Hackman and Mary Kissel. The show ends with an open mic segment, in which anyone can share a story inspired by the theme. For future dates and themes, visit Voiceboxindy.com.





