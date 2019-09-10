Storytelling Arts Of Indiana Brings Ireland To Indy

Storytelling Indiana of Indiana kicks off its 32nd season as the premier organization in the state that promotes and protects the art of oral storytelling. We bring some of the most sought-after performers in the nation to entertain Hoosier audiences with a diverse lineup of stories. We're proudly hosting "Come Dance with Me in Ireland: A Pilgrimage to Yeats County" told by Patrick Ball on Saturday, September 21 at Frank and Katrina Basile Theater at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, followed by an after-party with food discounts at our gracious sponsor St. Joseph Brewery & Public House.

Patrick Ball tells the story of a couple who returns to Ireland after living in the U.S. to go on a "Yeats County" tour to try to recapture some swiftly fading memories of their youth. They visit many of the places beloved by the country's greatest poet William Butler Yeats: Innisfree, Coole Park and Drumcliffe, to name a few. They hear again some of his most beautiful poems, "The Lake Isle of Innisfree," "When You Are Old," and "The White Birds." And their story unfolds...

Ball performs the accompanying music on the legendary wire-strung Celtic harp. Made of maple with 32 brass strings, it is diatonically tuned in the key of D and played with the fingernails. It is a splendid re-creation of the great harps that were played in Ireland a thousand years ago.

Tickets can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org or by calling 317-232-1882.





