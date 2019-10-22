Spend A Sunday With Great Aunt Juddie At Indiana History Center

Indianapolis arts patrons Frank and Katrina Basile believe in the power of storytelling to preserve oral history and teach listeners about other traditions and cultures. The philanthropists sponsor Indiana storytellers to develop their voices with the Frank Basile Emerging Stories Series.

For our 32nd season, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has chosen Conner Prairie interpreter and IndyFringe Festival-favorite, Kim McCann, to premiere her original story "Gin Girl" on Sunday, November 3 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

McCann believes "We are all base spirits, infused over time by people, experiences, and the places that intoxicate us the most." Her story is from her childhood days spent in Michigan's Upper Peninsula with various family members, but mostly, her Great Aunt Juddie. In her flamboyantly decorated double-wide trailer, nestled in the stately junipers and pines of Rhoades Point, McCann passed a handful of summers and Christmases under the tutorage of Great Aunt Juddie. These are the stories, characters, and influences that deserve to be served, preserved, and shared.

Frank Basile Emerging Stories Series premiere of "Gin Girl" told by Kim McCann. Sunday, November 3, 2019, 4:00-5:00 p.m., followed by a reception with a cash bar. Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio St., Indianapolis, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org or by calling 317-232-1882.





