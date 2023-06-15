Southbank Theatre Company Premieres SHAKESPEARE'S TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL

Performances run July 13-23.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 2 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Judy Garland Named to Songbook Hall of Fame Photo 3 Judy Garland Named to Songbook Hall of Fame
Golden Ticket Productions Launches New Website Photo 4 Golden Ticket Productions Launches New Website

Southbank Theatre Company Premieres SHAKESPEARE'S TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL

Southbank Theatre Company presents the world premiere of a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Trojan-War drama by an Indianapolis playwright, composer, and lyricist. Tickets are on sale now for eight performances of “Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida: The Musical” by Marcia Eppich-Harris, July 13-23, at Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts and Events Center.

Shaken by the deterioration of women’s rights with the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, the composer created a musical journey in this new work that takes us to the ancient world, where women are treated as property. “The Trojan War is about who gets to control women’s bodies, and that question is, sadly, still relevant,” said Eppich-Harris, whose theatrical choices were also influenced by the war in Ukraine. “Our production of ‘Troilus and Cressida’ focuses on women’s perceptions and experiences, reframing Shakespeare’s most masculine play, to expose how war impacts women and children.”

The play begins as the Greeks and Trojans have reached a stalemate in the seventh year of the Trojan War. As soldiers on both sides debate their next move, the Trojan prince, Troilus, occupies himself with thoughts of love for Cressida, whose father has defected to the Greeks. Meanwhile, Cressida, Helen, and Cassandra wonder how to protect their hearts, minds, and bodies in a world that treats them as chattel. The eclectic score features influences from across eras of popular music, marking the historic universality of the most troubling aspects of love, war, and oppression.

“This is the first musical I’ve ever written, but I hope it won’t be the last,” said Eppich-Harris. “I was a music major in my undergraduate years, and about a third of the songs are revised from music I wrote 25 years ago. The rest were written within the last seven or eight months, and it’s been an incredible experience marrying my love of Shakespeare and music.”  

Eppich-Harris is also serving as the director of this two-hour show and is thrilled to stage it at Shelton Auditorium, a beautiful 400-seat Greek-style theater, which Butler University only recently and generously opened to small theater companies. Southbank proudly casts and promotes Central Indiana theater artists. Visit Southbanktheatre.org for a full cast list.




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Announces Exciting 2023/2024 Lineup To Mark The 40th Anniv Photo
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Announces Exciting 2023/2024 Lineup To Mark The 40th Anniversary Season

The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023/2024 season, marking the 40th anniversary of the downtown Indianapolis theatre. With a lineup of exceptional plays and productions from our Cultural Centre Collectives, this season promises to charm audiences and showcase the Cultural Centre's commitment to excellence in the performing arts.

2
Judy Garland Named to Songbook Hall of Fame Photo
Judy Garland Named to Songbook Hall of Fame

As Judy Garland’s centennial year draws to a close on June 10, the Great American Songbook Foundation is celebrating the iconic performer’s induction into the Songbook Hall of Fame.

3
Golden Ticket Productions Launches New Website Photo
Golden Ticket Productions Launches New Website

The public can buy tickets on the new website to their current 'Who Dunnit' murder mystery comedy, 'Stumblewood,' now playing at Boggstown Cabaret. Information is also available regarding special performances and the licensing of some of their successful shows including: 'Believe: The Magic of Christmas,' 'Ol' Blue Eyes,' 'Platinum Girls,' and their famous 'Murder Mystery Series.'

4
Interview: Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA at Bard Fest Photo
Interview: Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA at Bard Fest

Bard Fest, Indy's only annual Shakespeare Festival, is producing the epic two-play cycle of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer-prize-winning Angels in America. They will present Part One - Millennium Approaches and Part Two - Perestroika in rotation throughout the month. In anticipation of its landmark June premier, some of the cast of Angels in America (AIA) answered some questions about the show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Crossroads Repertory Theatre (7/07-7/21)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Samantha Pauly
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods
Wells-Metz Theatre (7/07-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (5/18-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melody Gardot, Part of the Jazz at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (6/20-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
The District Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# People, Places and Things
The District Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family (School Edition)
First United Methodist Church of West Lafayette (6/22-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET starring Tamysha Harris as Josephine Baker
The District Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago: A Drag Parody Cabaret
The District Theatre (7/20-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You