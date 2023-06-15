Southbank Theatre Company Premieres SHAKESPEARE'S TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL

Southbank Theatre Company presents the world premiere of a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Trojan-War drama by an Indianapolis playwright, composer, and lyricist. Tickets are on sale now for eight performances of “Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida: The Musical” by Marcia Eppich-Harris, July 13-23, at Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts and Events Center.

Shaken by the deterioration of women’s rights with the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, the composer created a musical journey in this new work that takes us to the ancient world, where women are treated as property. “The Trojan War is about who gets to control women’s bodies, and that question is, sadly, still relevant,” said Eppich-Harris, whose theatrical choices were also influenced by the war in Ukraine. “Our production of ‘Troilus and Cressida’ focuses on women’s perceptions and experiences, reframing Shakespeare’s most masculine play, to expose how war impacts women and children.”

The play begins as the Greeks and Trojans have reached a stalemate in the seventh year of the Trojan War. As soldiers on both sides debate their next move, the Trojan prince, Troilus, occupies himself with thoughts of love for Cressida, whose father has defected to the Greeks. Meanwhile, Cressida, Helen, and Cassandra wonder how to protect their hearts, minds, and bodies in a world that treats them as chattel. The eclectic score features influences from across eras of popular music, marking the historic universality of the most troubling aspects of love, war, and oppression.

“This is the first musical I’ve ever written, but I hope it won’t be the last,” said Eppich-Harris. “I was a music major in my undergraduate years, and about a third of the songs are revised from music I wrote 25 years ago. The rest were written within the last seven or eight months, and it’s been an incredible experience marrying my love of Shakespeare and music.”

Eppich-Harris is also serving as the director of this two-hour show and is thrilled to stage it at Shelton Auditorium, a beautiful 400-seat Greek-style theater, which Butler University only recently and generously opened to small theater companies. Southbank proudly casts and promotes Central Indiana theater artists. Visit Southbanktheatre.org for a full cast list.