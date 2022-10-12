Review: They're All Together Ooky and Applause-Worthy: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Beef & Boards

From the moment you hear those familiar four organ notes, you are caught up in the fun of THE ADDAMS FAMILY. This musical features the beloved and morbid family many have enjoyed in television and film for decades. Embark on an adventure with these endearing spooks as they try to spend a night, just one night, being normal.

Celeste:

I grew up enjoying The Addams Family in film, so needless to say I was ready to dive into the freakish fun of this musical. I found myself nearly laughing myself to death in every scene. There's a distinct joy and fun that runs through the story, in spite of the heavy dose of the macabre.

I first feel compelled to recognize the costume design by Travis M. Grant. Every outfit was meticulously put together, top to toe, and brought out distinct character traits for everyone. I especially enjoyed the monotone, mysterious sparkles of The Ancestors, but everything was exceptional. Costumes can really help a production come to life, and these felt like the perfect self-expressions for each and every role.

The entire ensemble was scarily good, but I found myself drawn to a few of the less primary characters who really brought out the fun in their scenes.

Grandma, played by Amanda Butterbaugh, was frightfully talented. She put her body and voice into her character wholeheartedly, and the result was an odd, dark (and sometimes bloody) but ultimately lovable figure. I would be equal parts scared and excited to run into her in the cemetery with her cart of special herbs and potions.

Jeff Stockberger always brings the fun and funny to the stage at Beef & Boards, and his version of Lurch did not disappoint. A few carefully placed groans, distinct intonation, and full-body expressions made Lurch a looming figure in this production. And he certainly knows how to play that organ!

I also was a huge fan of Kurt Perry as Uncle Fester. He had a firm grip on the fantastical but insightful nature of Fester, so it's no mystery that he turned in a stellar performance. I don't think I can look at the full moon again without thinking of him singing "The Moon and Me."

Dylan:

The Addams Family musical follows the legendary family as daughter Wednesday gets her first beau, Lucas. Lucas and his parents are coming for dinner but desert ends up being full of "disclosures".

Fortunately, the Addams Family license itself has a strong perception and this ties nicely together in the musical. The rest of the troupe are a group of Addams Family ancestors, all costumed from iconic historical eras but with added death-liness to them. The choreography by Ron Morgan they all perform is well suited to the show... some might even say 'kooky.'

Whilst Eddie Curry and Jill Kelly Howe are the 'star' names in the show for many musical theatre fans it is Shelbi Berry as Wednesday Addams who was one of the major pulls of the show. Berry encompassed Wednesday carefully, with susceptibility far from the traditional Addams Family edge. She sings the audition fodder song 'Pulled' and from this number alone you can easily see why Berry was cast.

Pugsley (Eli Neal), the stand-out performance of the night is one of its smallest. Neal was a delight to watch as the masochistic Pugsley. He is understandably worried at his sister's abrupt change in attitude and is alarmed that she will no longer be around to torture him (lovingly). The character of Pugsley as well as his father Gomez and uncle Fester were the most true to the Charles Addams originals, and they are easily the best performances for me.

For this reviewer, the ensemble really stole the show. When the chorus are on the stage, it was tough to take your eyes of them. Much of this is down to the choreography, which is exhilarating and diverse and well matched to the music, lyrics and narrative, but also to the amazing costumes and stunning make up. The chorus do an absolutely incredible job of filling the stage and showing emotion - they were fully dedicated. It is very clear that all the performers love their roles and love this production - this shines through. Bravo to all!

Come to enjoy the creepy, kooky, spooky, and ooky at Beef & Boards before time runs out! THE ADDAMS FAMILY will be on stage through November 20th, so don't miss your chance to enjoy their mysterious and hilarious antics.