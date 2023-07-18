Review: Tap, Snap, and Sway at SOPHISTICATED LADIES at Beef & Boards

There is an aura of awe around the esteemed musician Duke Ellington and his creations, so it’s no wonder that they inspired a unique stage experience, SOPHISTICATED LADIES. The show takes you on a musical journey through the decades that flows from tune to tune with ease. It is a special offering that comes to life with the incredible cast at Beef & Boards.

Celeste:

It can be difficult to come into a show without a typical story, but I would encourage any doubters to take the risk with SOPHISTICATED LADIES because it is such fun. Although there are no named characters, there are still plenty of personalities and personas at play. It becomes a musical narrative rather than a traditional plot. And there’s no denying the allure of the music itself and how it draws you in with drama, humor, and fun alike.

The first highlight for me actually came from the ambience of the scenic, lighting, and projection designs. They worked harmoniously to make you feel like you were in an ever-evolving jazz club. The band and dancers were highlighted with a sleek but effective scenic design by Michael Layton, and they worked perfectly with his projection design of geometric and strong organic patterns. Lighting by Ryan Koharchik also made for some magical moments for either a song or dance element.

It’s hard to acknowledge singular cast members because the entire show is really dependent on a strong overall cast, but there were some numbers that left a particular impression.

“Love You Madly/Perdido” is a great trio feature for Tiffany Gilliam, Darius-Anthony Robinson, and Joseph Perkins Jr. They all exuded charm and were a dynamic group on the stage. It brought out the character of the song, and of course the dancing brought it all to life as well.

There’s a massive sense of pressure to sing “It Don’t Mean A Thing” since it’s such a recognizable tune, but it was carried off perfectly with the self-assured presence of Yvette Monique Clark. She had the balance of sass and gravitas that the song needed and was a quintessential diva.

Another fun moment was “Imagine My Frustration” which featured Kelliann Decarlo. It definitely had the element of story, and her expression brought out the lyrics so that you felt the full effect of the song.

If you’re looking to tap your toes or have a good laugh, then “Take the A Train” or “I’m Checking Out - Goom Bye/Do Nothin” are other great moments that were brought to life with Yvette again but with the addition of Sean Blake. Sean brought out exceptional moments of personality and clearly was living in every moment.

The beauty of this show is its diversity of style and art forms. You can enjoy the music, the visuals, the dancing, the spoken word moments, the costuming: it all comes together because of the hard work of the Beef & Boards team and the sensational repertoire of Duke Ellington.

Dylan:

Looking for twentieth-century aesthetics (think an Art Deco club) and swingin’ music, making your heart sing, you’re in luck. Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Ladies” is a 1981 musical revue of the back of Duke’s celebrated history. From early songs like “The Mooche” and “Mood Indigo” to later hits “I’m Beginning to See the Light” and “Satin Doll,” this vogueish revue taps (literally) the Duke’s music back on the stage where it rightfully belongs.

Trust me when I say that revues often don’t always make for good theater. In my opinion, they often don’t at all. They’re usually a random hodgepodge of some producer’s favorite music slapped with costumes and presented as a concert. But this isn’t a concert. It was an experience.

Complete with show-stopping costuming by Dustin Cross—seriously, my wife wanted some of the pieces— and flawless performances directed and choreographed by Kenney Green-Tilford, Beef and Boards “Sophisticated Ladies” was phenomenal. Coming in at around two hours, this show packs 25+ of Duke’s songs into a homage worthy of his iconic top hat.

Tunefully transporting you back to the age of the big band leaders were a host of great vocal made for this kind of jazz. Favorites included: Darius-Anthony Robinson, Tiffany Gilliam, Yvette Monique Clark, and Kelliann Decarlo. From DeCarlo’s gift for scat to Clark’s velvety vocals, this revue’s musicality is on point. Not to mention that Sean Blake, dressed to the nines could maybe give Ellington a run for his money.

What if, of course, the necessary companion for the Duke’s music? Dancers! This show did not disappoint there, either. Not only are these dancers engaging, they’re also multifaceted: tapping, flipping, Charleston-ing and more. This ensemble is breathtaking. Favorites here included: Arika Lynn Casey, Zachary Dyer, and Joseph Perkins Jr.

You never know what to expect from a revue, the show was surprising in so many ways. From the diversity of dance and musical techniques to the always-present big band, “Duke Ellington” gives the Duke a commendation worthy of his talent. And it gives us an evening of toe-tapping pleasure.

Find the time to come tap your toes and bob along to the music of SOPHISTICATED LADIES at Beef & Boards before it dances off the stage. Performances run from now until August 20th.