Review: Honey, Honey Get to MAMMA MIA! at Clowes Memorial Hall

The Broadway touring production of MAMMA MIA! is nothing short of sensational. It’s toe-tapping, dance-inducing, and positively riveting. Whether you’re already a fan of MAMMA MIA! or ABBA is irrelevant once you take a seat and the curtain rises.

Celeste:

I’ve seen MAMMA MIA! performed before and watched the film version quite a few times while bobbing along with my girlfriends. But I was not prepared for how much I would enjoy watching this particular production. It was all there, the familiar, absurd but comical plot, the same songs. This time, though, there was the added thrill of a hugely talented group of performers and a frankly electric energy that moved through the audience.

Before a single note was sung, everyone was clapping for what was to come. As everything took shape on the stage, I was struck by several elements apart from the performers themselves that made this show stand out. I was particularly drawn in by the lighting design by Howard Harrison. It had flair and made for dramatic moments on the stage, but the real magic of it was how it added to the performers’ delivery instead of becoming a distraction. And no production of MAMMA MIA! would be complete without top-notch costuming. There were sequins and bell-sleeves galore, but even the more relaxed outfits added an air of Grecian ease and beachside breeziness.

MAMMA MIA! cannot come to life without some high impact vocal performances, and this show had some powerhouse vocals.

I was a huge fan of the dynamic of Donna and The Dynamos. Jalynn Steel as Tanya and Carly Sakolove as Rosie nearly stole the show not only with their best friend antics but also with their voices. They made the crowd erupt in applause with their performances of “Chiquitita” and “Dancing Queen.” It was a visual, physical, and auditory experience you don’t want to miss. Of course, the killer trio was rounded out by Christine Sherrill as Donna Sheridan. She brought profound emotionality to her performances of “Slipping Through My Fingers” and “The Winner Takes It All.” You could feel her voice reverberating through the whole theater, so it’s no wonder she earned a lengthy standing ovation.

Although the girl band was my big highlight, that’s not all that caught my eyes (and ears) at the show. I was equally impressed by Bill (Jim Newman), Sam (Victor Wallace), and Harry (Rob Marnell). Victor Wallace really put gusto into “S.O.S.” There was also some clear chemistry across this cast as a whole. The overwhelming feeling was that every single performer was giving their all and, most importantly, having fun. I’d like to offer a personal tip, too. When “Voulez-Vous” begins, don’t blink. The choreography is absolutely bewitching, and I could watch that scene on loop happily any day.

MAMMA MIA! will grace the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall from now until March 3rd, so grab your tickets and get ready to watch the dancing queens (and kings) of this stellar production!

Dylan:

MAMMA MIA! is an electrifying and heartwarming musical that never fails to delight audiences, and the national tour I experienced last night was no exception. From start to finish, the production was filled with infectious energy, stunning choreography, and, most importantly, incredible vocal performances.

The standout performances came from the actors who portrayed Donna (Christine Sherrill), Tanya (Jalynn Steele), and Rosie (Carly Sakolove). Each brought their own unique style and charisma to their roles, making them truly memorable. Donna, the central character, was portrayed with raw emotion and powerhouse vocals that brought her character to life. Her rendition of "The Winner Takes It All" was a show-stopping moment that had the entire audience on the edge of their seats.

Tanya and Rosie, Donna's best friends and former bandmates, provided much-needed comic relief throughout the show, but it was their vocal prowess that truly shone. Their harmonies were tight and their chemistry onstage was palpable, making them a joy to watch.

Of course, the show as a whole was a triumph. The music of ABBA is timeless and never fails to get people on their feet, and the talented cast and crew of this production did justice to every song. The set design was colorful and vibrant, transporting the audience to the sunny Greek island where the story takes place. The choreography was energetic and perfectly complemented the music, making the dance numbers some of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Overall, MAMMA MIA! is a must-see musical that will leave you singing and dancing all the way home. With its catchy tunes, heartwarming story, and incredible vocal performances, it's no wonder that this show continues to be a favorite among audiences everywhere. Whether you're a die-hard ABBA fan or just looking for a night of fun and entertainment, MAMMA MIA! is sure to leave you smiling from ear to ear.