Gimme Gimme MAMMA MIA!: An Interview with Nico DiPrimio

We recently had the pleasure of interviewing Nico DiPrimio, a star in the cast of the Broadway touring production of MAMMA MIA! He shared with us the ins and outs of his experiences and gave us a peek behind the curtain of this beloved musical.

Before we could even dig into our interview, I (Celeste) had to bond with Nico over our shared hometown, Fort Wayne, IN. As a native Hoosier, he’s beyond excited to be able to visit his “home-home” while on tour and enjoy a rare opportunity to see family and friends.

DiPrimio now makes his home in NYC where he’s been cast in multiple Broadway touring productions. He was especially ecstatic to be cast in this production of MAMMA MIA! as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. And obviously, “Everyone knows the music. Everyone knows the vibe of the show.” It’s iconic.

As a member of a touring show, we were curious how cast members handle the grind of being constantly on the road. Although they end up in new cities all the time, Nico shares that different cities make for different experiences. The show may stay the same, but “How they [the audience] react to it is so different. That’s what keeps it fresh.”

When a production has spent a quarter of a century on stage, you have to wonder what’s new about this production. However, the mentality for MAMMA MIA! is, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. As Nico puts it, “We don’t stray too far from what it was or what it has been.” But he follows that up by sharing that every cast ends up making it their own. “I’m in the ensemble, and I think we’re all so versatile. We all bring something a little different to the table. Expect a lot of fun, a lot of lights, a lot of music.”

MAMMA MIA! was also made into a film featuring huge stars like Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan. Why bother seeing the musical? Nico makes the answer sound so obvious: “To see it live on stage is way different.” A live performance is always going to have a more unique flavor and twist, even from the afternoon performance to the evening performance. Those slight variations are what make live theater such a thrill.

If you’re hesitating to see the show, maybe because you’ve seen it before or aren’t sure it’s a good fit for you, think again. “You’re going to find something in the show that speaks to you.” MAMMA MIA! also has an added bonus. It’s irresistible for your ears! “You’ll be talking about it and also the music will be stuck in your head” as you leave the theater.

Nico DiPrimio has aspirations to continue to take Broadway by storm, hopefully in even more iconic shows and roles. He appreciates productions with exceptional choreography, but the heart of it is “I love something that tells a story, something that people can relate to, take something away from.” That’s the undeniable allure of a quality musical.

Come dance and jive with MAMMA MIA! and Nico DiPrimio at Clowes Memorial Hall from February 26th through March 2nd!